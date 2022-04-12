Congress: Daniel Snyder, Washington Commanders may have kept ‘two sets of books’

The 20-page letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, freshly details allegations made by Jason Friedman, a former vice president of sales and customer service who worked for the franchise for 24 years. The letter says Friedman told committee members the team maintained “two sets of books,” including one set of financial records used to underreport certain ticket revenue to the NFL.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder “may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct” that allegedly involved withholding as much as $5 million in refundable deposits from season-ticket holders and also hiding money that was supposed to be shared among NFL owners, according to a letter sent from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The letter cites documentation that the team’s financial improprieties may have extended to tickets registered in commissioner Roger Goodell’s name. It references evidence that it says indicates the revenue gained by the team through these practices was known internally as “juice,” and it details allegations that the Commanders improperly attributed such revenue to being derived from a Navy-Notre Dame college football game at FedEx Field or a Kenny Chesney concert so that it wouldn’t be part of the NFL’s revenue-sharing pool.

The allegations of financial improprieties came to light as the committee reviewed documents and interviewed witnesses in its inquiry of the team's workplace and the NFL's handling of the matter. The team has broadly denied such allegations, and the oversight committee has not verified them beyond the evidence presented in the letter.

“Given the Federal Trade Commission’s [FTC] authority to investigate unfair or deceptive business practices, we are providing the information and documents uncovered by the Committee for your review, to determine if the Commanders violated any provision of law enforced by FTC and whether further action is warranted,” the committee’s letter reads. “We request that you take any other action you deem necessary to ensure that all funds are returned to their rightful owners and that those responsible are held accountable for their conduct.”

Advertisement

The Commanders did not respond immediately to a request for a reply to the news. Late last month, the team said it had committed no financial improprieties.

The letter was signed by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairwoman, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.(, the chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, and addressed to FTC chair Lina Khan.

“We are writing to share evidence of concerning business practices by the Washington Commanders uncovered during the Committee’s ongoing investigation into workplace misconduct at the team,” the letter says. “Evidence obtained by the Committee, including emails, documents, and statements from former employees, indicate senior executives and the team’s owner, Daniel Snyder, may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League [NFL].”

Eight days ago, the Commanders said in a statement that there "has been absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time by the Commanders," adding that any person "who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple."

Friedman "provided the Committee with information and documents indicating that the Commanders routinely withheld security deposits that should have been returned to customers who had purchased multiyear season tickets for specific seats, referred to as seat leases," according to the letter. Friedman told the committee that "team executives directed employees to establish roadblocks to prevent customers from obtaining the security deposits they were due - effectively allowing the team to retain that money," the letter reads.

Advertisement

Some team executives used the term “juice” to refer to revenue that was intentionally misallocated in the franchise’s accounting system and attributed to unrelated events, the letter says Friedman told the committee.

According to the letter, Friedman testified that Snyder and Mitch Gershman, then the team’s chief operating officer, would instruct him to “identify security deposits that are on dormant accounts where, in my estimation, the likelihood of the customer coming forward and asking for their deposit back is as close to zero as possible, and then return the security deposit in the system and convert the credit that would then be on the customer’s account into juice.”

Such allocations would be made in part to avoid contributions to the pool of local revenue that NFL teams must share with the league and other franchises, Friedman told the committee. Friedman told the committee that the practice "occurred over the course of several years" and "was done at the direction and for the benefit of Mr. Snyder," the letter says. It ended around 2017, Friedman told the committee, after Snyder ordered it to stop through Stephen Choi, the team's former chief financial officer.

Advertisement

Gershman and Choi did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

According to the letter, Friedman told the committee that he was instructed by Choi: "Dan doesn't want us to mess with it anymore. Just leave it alone. Don't touch any of the money. Don't try and get it back to the customers, don't try and convert it into juice, just leave it alone."

According to the letter, Friedman told the committee that team executives “began intentionally underreporting ticket revenue in the team’s electronic database that should have been shared with the League” after a 15-year waiver by the NFL capping the amount that the team had to share from its club-seating revenue expired in 2012.

"The executives apparently accomplished this by falsely processing or misassigning a portion of ticket revenue from Commanders games as fees related to special events, such as concerts or college football games, which were not subject to revenue sharing with the NFL," the committee's letter says.

Friedman told the committee that he "falsely processed" $162,360 of revenue from Commanders game tickets as being derived from a Navy-Notre Dame game at FedEx Field, based on guidance from Choi in a May 6, 2014, email. "The juice goes to Navy vs ND game," Choi wrote, according to the committee's letter.

Friedman told the committee that the Commanders avoided detection in such a case by charging $55 for a ticket listed in their manifest as costing $44.

“So this is the two sets of books,” Friedman told the committee. “So in this particular case, there’s a set of books that’s submitted to the NFL that doesn’t include the $162,000, but then there’s a set of books that’s kept internally shown to Mr. Snyder and Mr. Snyder’s — I believe just Mr. Snyder, actually, and the people in his inner circle maybe, that shows what we actually did, which would include the $162,000 of juice.”

Advertisement

Friedman told the committee that the books were maintained by Choi and another person whose name was redacted from the letter obtained by The Post.