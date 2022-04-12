EMass girls’ softball: St. Mary’s Lily Newhall headlines Players of the Week

Madyson Bryan, Silver Lake –– The freshman was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and a home run, her second of the season, in a 14-0 Patriot League Keenan Division win over Quincy.
Taylor Dolan, Holbrook –– In a 11-3 nonleague win over Dennis-Yarmouth, the sophomore blasted three homers, had five RBIs, and was the winning pitcher. Dolan also struck out 16 in a 9-3 nonleague win over Rockland.
Cecelia Imbimbo, Burlington –– Verbally committed to Merrimack, the junior hurled a perfect game, striking out 15 in a 12-0 Middlesex League win over Winchester.
Lily Newhall, St. Mary’s –– The senior from Lynn capped a dominant week by hurling a perfect game, striking out eight in a 6-0 Catholic Central League victory over Arlington Catholic. She struck out 17, surrendered five hits, and had an RBI double in a 3-0 league win over No. 18 Austin Prep on Friday. And with 14 Ks vs. Bishop Fenwick, she passed 400 for her career.
Shannon MacLeod, Notre Dame (Hingham) –– The sophomore from Cohasset tossed a no-hitter, striking out 12 in a 6-2 nonleague win over Rockland. She was 3 for 5 with four RBIs while tossing a one-hitter in a 13-1 win over Fontbonne.
Sandra Watne, Shawsheen –– The senior tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10, in a 3-0 Commonwealth Athletic Conference win against Greater Lowell. The West Virginia Wesleyan commit blasted a home run in a 8-5 win over Essex Tech, and struck out 12 in a nonleague win over Waltham.
