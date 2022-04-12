EMass girls’ softball: St. Mary’s Lily Newhall headlines Players of the Week

Madyson Bryan, Silver Lake –– The freshman was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and a home run, her second of the season, in a 14-0 Patriot League Keenan Division win over Quincy.

Taylor Dolan, Holbrook –– In a 11-3 nonleague win over Dennis-Yarmouth, the sophomore blasted three homers, had five RBIs, and was the winning pitcher. Dolan also struck out 16 in a 9-3 nonleague win over Rockland.

Cecelia Imbimbo, Burlington –– Verbally committed to Merrimack, the junior hurled a perfect game, striking out 15 in a 12-0 Middlesex League win over Winchester.