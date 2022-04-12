Game 5: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

After dropping the the series opener Monday night, 3-1, the Red Sox will be back at it Tuesday afternoon in Detroit against the Tigers. After mustering just four hits, the Sox hope to get the bats going in the middle game of the three-game series. In their last three games, the Sox have just 14 hits.
They will again be doing so without second baseman Trevor Story, who missed the past two games due to an illness and rejoined the Sox from New York after Monday’s game. He is feeling weak and is not in the lineup Tuesday. The team hopes he will be available Wednesday.
The Red Sox will turn to Rich Hill on the mound for his third stint with the team. He pitched for the organization from 2010-12 as a reliever and in a four-game stint as a starter in 2015.
Lineups
RED SOX (1-3): Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Dalbec 1B, Arroyo RF, Verdugo LF, Plawecki C, Araúz 2B
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (7-8, 3.86 ERA in 2021)
TIGERS (2-2): TBA
Pitching: LHP Tyler Alexander (2-4, 3.81 ERA in 2021)
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Alexander: Christian Arroyo 0-1, Xander Bogaerts 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 0-1, J.D. Martinez 1-2, Kevin Plawecki 0-1, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 1-1
Tigers vs. Hill: Tucker Barnhart 0-4, Javier Báez 1-9, Miguel Cabrera 5-14, Jeimer Candelario 1-2, Austin Meadows 0-3, Victor Reyes 2-3, Jonathan Schoop 0-11
Stat of the day: Leadoff man Kiké Hernández is still searching for his first hit of the season, 0 for 17 following an 0 for 4 Monday.
Notes: Hill, 42, made a combined 32 appearances (31 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Mets last season. He has made 17 career appearances against the Tigers, including four starts, posting a 3-0 record and a 3.74 ERA. … Alexander is filling in for Michael Pineda, who was signed as a free agent late in spring training. Pineda is building up his arm strength at Triple-A Toledo. Entering his fourth season, Alexander appeared in 41 games last season, including 15 starts. He has made two career relief appearances against the Sox, allowing four runs (three earned) in four innings.
