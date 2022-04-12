Game 5: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

After dropping the the series opener Monday night, 3-1, the Red Sox will be back at it Tuesday afternoon in Detroit against the Tigers. After mustering just four hits, the Sox hope to get the bats going in the middle game of the three-game series. In their last three games, the Sox have just 14 hits.

They will again be doing so without second baseman Trevor Story, who missed the past two games due to an illness and rejoined the Sox from New York after Monday’s game. He is feeling weak and is not in the lineup Tuesday. The team hopes he will be available Wednesday.