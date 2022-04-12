Garrett Whitlock shows potential of pairing with Rich Hill in rare four-inning save

“I think it went good today and then some,” Whitlock said after the Sox’ 5-3 win against the Tigers.

It happened a bit during Grapefruit League play, but Tuesday was the first time the Sox weaponized this formula during a regular-season game.

DETROIT — The Red Sox talked about it all spring. They felt it could work when they paired Garrett Whitlock with Rich Hill .

Whitlock might have been a bit too modest.

Hill tossed 4⅓ innings. Manager Alex Cora then went to Hirokazu Sawamura to finish the fifth before turning it over to Whitlock for the final four. He dominated the Detroit hitters. Whitlock allowed just one base runner, a one-out walk to Jeimer Candelario in the sixth, after which he retired the final 11 hitters he faced.

When the Sox scored their second run in the sixth inning, Cora decided it would be Whitlock’s game. He hadn’t pitched since Opening Day on Friday, so he was either going to piggyback Hill or Nate Eovaldi on Wednesday.

The Sox, however, were always intrigued by the potential fit of a Hill-Whitlock pairing.

Consider: Hill is a mid- to upper-80 mph pitcher. He’ll pair that with a slow curveball that he can dock down to roughly 68 mph. Whitlock can crank his velocity up to 95-97. He takes on more of a horizontal approach, pairing his four-seam fastball with his two-seamer, a slider that creates linear movement, and a changeup that has downward action.

The eye level changes for the hitter with both Whitlock and Hill on the menu, as does the speed. It likely won’t go this well moving forward, but the Sox will undoubtedly take this result.

“It was the way we mapped it out in the offseason and spring training,” Cora said. “And Whitlock did an amazing job.”

Already a reunion

Eduardo Rodriguez will make his first start against his former team in Wednesday’s rubber match against Eovaldi. Rodriguez, 29, signed a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers this offseason.

“He knows us. We know him,” Cora said. “We just have to make sure we put together a good game plan against him, get that pitch count up, and try to win a ballgame.”

When Cora initially signed on as manager in 2018, he took a special interest in Rodriguez, believing he could be better than what he had been. Rodriguez played a role in the Sox winning a World Series that year, but pitched just 139⅔ innings (including 10 in the postseason, primarily as a reliever). He had a 3.82 regular-season ERA, but made just 23 starts and 27 appearances due to a knee injury.

Cora pushed his lefthander to get in shape, and with David Price, Chris Sale, and Eovaldi out for a chunk of 2019, Rodriguez became the guy. He delivered, making 34 starts and pitching 203⅓ innings with a 3.81 ERA.

The change in mentality, not just results, is part of what helped lead to Rodriguez’s big payday.

“You got to push him,” Cora said. “You see him now, you see where he is physically and mentally. There are a lot of people in there that had to do with his success. He’s very structured now. He understands what he has to do.”

Battling a bug

Trevor Story was in the clubhouse prior to Tuesday’s game, and said he’s been dealing with some sort of stomach bug that has kept him out. He likely won’t play Wednesday, with the Sox off Thursday prior to Friday’s home opener against the Twins . . . No. 2 Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a 477 foot homer during Tuesday’s WooSox home opener at Polar Park. The hosts beat Lehigh Valley, 8-3 . . . Hill, 42, faced Miguel Cabrera, 38, twice on Tuesday, retiring him both times. In Hill’s MLB debut with the Cubs on June 15, 2005, Cabrera — then a third-year left fielder with the Marlins — was the second hitter he faced. (Cabrera doubled, then scored when future Red Sox Mike Lowell doubled him home.)

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.