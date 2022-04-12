‘It’s just a matter of time’: Kiké Hernández leads Red Sox bats back from the doldrums

The group determined that Hernández had to adjust the position of his hands at the start of his swing. It was taking him too long to get to his “firing position.”

DETROIT — Kiké Hernández was 0 for the season after making four outs Monday. A group intervention was needed, and he gathered Red Sox hitting coaches Pete Fatse, Luis Ortiz, and Ben Rosenthal for a session in the batting cage next to the visitors clubhouse at Comerica Park.

By moving his hands closer to his body, Hernández had a quicker and cleaner path to the ball.

Hernández worked an hour on refining his swing. He would have stayed longer, but the final bus back to the team hotel was waiting for him.

Adjustments don’t always bring instant rewards. Hernández struck out in his first at-bat Tuesday, then grounded to third base in his second chance. He was 0 for 19 with two walks, six strikeouts, and only one run.

When he came up again in the sixth inning, it was with a runner on second and the Sox trailing by three runs. Hernández had quick hands and lined a changeup into the right-field corner. Rafael Devers followed with an RBI single and the Sox were on their way to a 5-3 victory against the Tigers.

The Red Sox are constructed in such a way that they need to score 800-plus runs to be successful, such is their pitching and defense. That starts with Hernández, the leadoff hitter.

“If I get on base, good things happen, because the guys hitting behind me are really, really, really good,” Hernández said. “For me, it’s not a matter of getting hits. It’s a matter of getting on base for those guys.”

Hernández walked leading off the eighth inning, took second on a wild pitch, and scored the go-ahead run on a well-placed single by Devers.

With the Tigers shifted to the right side, Devers extended his arms on a pitch outside and punched a single off the end of his bat through the spot where shortstop Javier Báez would have been.

Hernández had another opposite-field double in the ninth.

Once he started hitting, the rest of the Sox followed.

“For us, with our lineup, it’s just a matter of time,” Hernández said. “When we made the pitching change in [the fifth inning], I told [Christian] Arroyo and [Alex] Verdugo, ‘We’re about to tie this game up. We’re about to get hot and they’re not going to know what hit them.’ Spoke it into existence.”

In retrospect, the lockout was to blame. Hernández now realizes he fell into some bad habits hitting on his own because he wasn’t allowed to work with Fatse or the other hitting coaches.

Not even a phone call was allowed. Then came a quick spring training and only 30 at-bats.

“I always thought that spring training was a little too long,” Hernández said. “I thought that this year was going to be great with a shortened spring training. But I never quite felt good.”

Hernández feels he’s going to have a strong offensive season because the Red Sox plan to leave him in center field. He’s been a utility player all his career and that takes away from how much time you can work on hitting.

“That’s something people don’t talk about enough,” Hernández said. “For me, having to be ready to play a couple of spots, your focus is to get that defensive work in and feel as comfortable as you can.

“When you can settle into one spot and just get your work in and not have to worry about being uncomfortable, I think it’s going to play. It’s the first time for me, so we’ll see. It’s up to me to prove that playing one spot makes you a better hitter.”

It started Tuesday. An .095 batting average never felt so good.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.