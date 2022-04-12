More pain for Mets as Taijuan Walker goes on injured list

Walker was 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA last season, his first with the Mets, and was picked for the NL All-Star team.

Walker threw two perfect innings Monday night at Philadelphia in his season debut, then was pulled after 30 pitches.

New York Mets righthander Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder, the latest setback to the team’s rotation.

The Mets already were missing two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. He was sidelined before opening day because of inflammation around his shoulder blade, a problem that could keep him from pitching in the majors until June.

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is set to pitch Wednesday against the Phillies. He had a hamstring issue during spring training, but was able to start last weekend at Washington.

Tampa pitching gets thinner

The Rays placed starter Luis Patino and reliever JT Chargois on the injured list with oblique issues, the former far more serious.

Patino, who was pulled from his Monday start against Oakland after just 13 pitches, was diagnosed with a strain following an MRI and could miss two months. That puts the Rays down four starting pitchers, including Ryan Yarbrough (who went on the IL Monday with groin tightness, but the team hopes could miss just one start), Shane Baz (who is hopeful to return in May following March elbow surgery), and Tyler Glasnow (who had Tommy John surgery in August).

Chargois’ MRI revealed only tightness, with the team optimistic he could pitch again in 2-3 weeks

Ke’Bryan Hayes happy to be a cornerstone Pirates player

The Pirates’ streak of last-place finishes did not deter Ke’Bryan Hayes from making a long-term commitment.

“To be a cornerstone player for the Pirates means a lot to me,” the 25-year-old third baseman said after a $70 million, eight-year contract was announced before Pittsburgh’s home opener against the Chicago Cubs. “I feel like we have a lot of talent in the minor leagues and we’re doing something special here.”

Hayes, a son of former major leaguer Charlie Hayes and a first-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, had agreed last month to a one-year deal paying $715,000 while in the major leagues and $294,750 while in the minors.

His new superseding contract calls for salaries of $10 million each in 2022 and 2023, $7 million apiece from 2024-2027, and $8 million each in 2028 and 2029. The Pirates have a $12 million option for 2030 with a $6 million buyout. It is the largest contract in franchise history in total value.

Hayes reached the big leagues in 2020, He has hit .283 in 123 career games and is considered a strong defender.

“It’s time for us as an organization to put a stake in the ground,” owner Bob Nutting said.

The game was less celebratory for Pittsburgh. Seiya Suzuki homered twice, Drew Smyly pitched five scoreless innings, and the Cubs won, 2-1. Suzuki connected for leadoff shots in the fifth and seventh. One of the top players in Japan, Suzuki signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs last month.

Cuban officials rip usurpers’ Classic plan

Cuban state sports officials denounced a plan by baseball players who left the island to play in the Major Leagues to field their own team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, Juan Reynaldo Pérez, accused the group — the Association of Cuban Professional Baseball Players, which includes former Major Leaguer Orlando “El Duque” Hernández and has the support of active players such as Aroldis Chapman, Yulieski Gurriel, Aledmys Díaz, and Yordan Álvarez — of trying to usurp Cuba’s representation in the international competition. Major League Baseball told the Associated Press the group would have to win approval from the World Baseball Softball Confederation in order to participate — and Cuba’s official baseball federation is a member of that group . . . Vin Scully was honored with the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest, which recognizes a living individual “who has made significant contributions to the national game.” The 94-year-old Scully retired after the 2016 season following a 67-year career with the Dodgers, and said in a statement that “any award that’s already been won by Willie Mays, who certainly was one of my favorite players and one for whom I had great respect, is an honor.”