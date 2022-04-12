New faces could keep defending Division 1 champion Taunton in contention

“It’s a mixed bag. We’ve got a couple of older kids and some younger ones,” said Consalvi. “It could be kind of a rebuilding year.”

The fifth-ranked Tigers graduated six seniors, including ace Kelsey White , now a freshman at Villanova, shortstop Hanna Aldrich (Lehigh), and McKenzie McAloon (Bryant).

It would be hard to fault Taunton softball coach Carrie Consalvi for projecting her team would achieve less than a repeat of their undefeated 2021 season that ended with a Division 1 championship.

But the new faces that Taunton are not the typical reinforcements many programs lean on when they rebuild. In fact, most programs would view Taunton’s roster injections as reloading.

Advertisement

Among the newcomers is junior left fielder Ava Venturelli, a Louisville commit who returns to the program after not playing for the Tigers the past two seasons.

“I love her softball IQ, she elevates the level of play around her,” said Consalvi. “She’s a quiet, hard worker, she is a good teammate and I look forward to having her for the next two years.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Venturelli made her varsity debut as an eighth-grader, but her freshman season was canceled because of the pandemic. As a sophomore, she decided to focus on traveling to showcase tournaments and camps in order to lock in her college plans.

“Coming back was definitely a little nerve-racking because it was a completely different team and a new coach,” said Venturelli, who has six RBIs in four games. “But this program has been so welcoming that it made everything so easy.”

She is hitting fourth in front of power threat Hayley Krockta, forcing opposing pitchers to decide which batter they’d rather challenge.

“Ava is hitting fourth and Krockta is hitting five and I’ve thought about moving them around but I don’t want to mess with that mojo they have going on right now,” said Consalvi.

Advertisement

In addition to Venturelli, Taunton features freshman Brooke Aldrich, who takes over for her sister Hanna at shortstop, and senior pitcher Olyvia Mendonca, who has been splitting time in the circle with freshman Catherine Larson.

“I still have a lot of learning to do, but strive to accomplish what Hanna has done and more and to continue to grow as a player both mentally and physically,” said Aldrich, who is hitting .565.

“She’s like a little carbon copy [of Hanna],” Consalvi said. “Their mental and stylistic approach to the game is very similar. Brooke isn’t bothered by the varsity stage and she fits right in.

Mendonca and Larson are a contrast in the circle — Larson is a traditional power pitcher and Mendonca relies on ground balls to get outs.

“We’ll see how it ends up, but it might wind up depending on who we are playing and certain situations,” said Consalvi.

Last week, the Tigers were dealt their first loss since 2019 in a Hockomock League matchup at King Philip.

“I never want to lose, but it is kind of a wake-up call,” said Consalvi. “You have to come out with the same focus and energy for everyone you play, and you can’t sleepwalk through games.”

The Tigers are aware of the high expectations of a program that has a winning pedigree.

“Being on this team is an honor,” said Mendonca. “The senior class wants the underclassmen to feel comfortable and to feel like we are all part of the same unit.

Advertisement

Extra bases

▪ Pembroke coach Jessica DePolito believes last season’s experience is paying dividends early on.

The Titans (3-0) have won all of their games by two or runs or fewer. The Titans held off a rally to fend off Carver, 6-4, in a season-opening nonleague win. Sophomore third baseman Olivia Skeiber (.667 batting average) belted a walkoff double up the middle, plating sophomore left fielder Eva Dunfye for a seventh inning, come-from-behind nonleague win over Falmouth, 4-3.

“They’ve shown a lot of residence and toughness early on, so I’m thrilled,” said DePolito. “That shows a lot about their character. I think throwing them into the fire early on, I had a lot of kids as freshmen and sophomores starting last year, going through playoff battles has really helped them.”

The Titans followed up the nonleague wins by fending off a comeback bid by Whitman-Hanson in an 11-9 Patriot League victory Thursday.

▪ With 23 runs scored through two games, the offense is cooking for No. 3 Westford Academy.

Second-year coach Gina Mustoe has plenty of experience in the kitchen: the Westford Academy teacher recently won “Top Chef Amateurs” on the Bravo network.

The Grey Ghosts teamed up for a 3-1 win over visiting Lowell on Monday.

“I have quite a few that I can count on,” said Mustoe. “They all have good bats, they’ve all been working hard at different combinations and challenging themselves. I can say to you wholeheartedly that I can count on all nine of them.”

Advertisement

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 10 Bishop Feehan at No. 12 St. Mary’s (3:30 p.m.) –– Undefeated Catholic Central League foes meet in a clash between teams that have each only allowed one run this season.

Wednesday, No. 14 Tewksbury at No. 2 Billerica (3:30 p.m.) –– Merrimack Valley Division II rivals meet after each enjoyed a postseason success last season.

Thursday, No. 20 Silver Lake at No. 19 Plymouth South (4 p.m.) –– Two of the premier programs in the Patriot League meet for the first time.

Thursday, No. 17 Bedford at Lincoln-Sudbury (4:15 p.m.) –– Traditionally strong Dual County League foes clash in an early-season battle of undefeated teams.

Saturday, No. 16 Newton North at No. 5 Taunton (11 a.m.) –– Both nicknamed the Tigers, the nonleague matchup will serve as a measuring stick for success in Division 1.

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.