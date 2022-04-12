New Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is raring to go, once his rehab is completed

Peppers, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March, partially tore his right ACL in Week 6 last season with the Giants, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. He is expected to be ready when training camp begins at the end of July, about nine months after the injury.

“I’m doing a great job listening to medical professionals,” he said Tuesday. “I feel great and haven’t had any setbacks, so hopefully we can keep this thing going.”

Peppers hopes to serve as another asset in New England’s loaded safety room, able to move around and help disguise looks. He is looking forward to the competition and expressed excitement about the potential packages. The Patriots also have Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, and Kyle Dugger available at the position.

“It’s great having guys with similar skill sets because you can confuse opposing coaches and quarterbacks,” Peppers said.

In addition to his defensive contributions, Peppers has returned punts in each of his five NFL seasons. With New England’s go-to punt returner Gunner Olszewski now with the Steelers, Peppers could be a leading option to fill the void there.

As he was assessing his options during free agency, Peppers listed two key factors that led him to sign with the Patriots: 1. He wanted to play for Bill Belichick, and 2. He still has a great relationship with offensive assistant Joe Judge, who coached him the past two seasons in New York. Judge had wanted Peppers to return to the Giants but was fired from his head coaching job in January.

Peppers said most of his conversations with Belichick thus far have been about his recovery and his adjustment to the team, but he can’t wait to talk football once OTAs start.

“The moment I had an opportunity to come learn from him, I definitely wanted to jump at it,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to learning.

“He’s seen a lot of ball. He’s coached in a lot of eras. I’m excited to pick his brain and see things how he sees it. I’m curious to see how he watches film and how he breaks down the opposing offenses.”

The Patriots begin the opening phase of their voluntary offseason program Monday. Only meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation can take place during the first two weeks.

King headed to Colts

Brandon King is joining the Colts on a one-year contract, according to his agent, Sean Stellato. King, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2015, primarily contributed on special teams during his seven seasons in New England. He did not play in 2019 because he was on injured reserve with a torn quad or in 2020 because he was on the physically unable to perform list … Four Patriots players will be on site Wednesday to help deliver “Welcome Baby” boxes to mothers-to-be of military families at Fort Devens Army Base. Center David Andrews, cornerback Jalen Mills, wide receiver Tre Nixon, and offensive tackle Will Sherman have volunteered to unpack the truck and distribute the items.

