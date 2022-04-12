No. 1 St. John’s Prep boys’ lacrosse clamps down, rallies to beat BC High

That was the last time the hosts scored for more than 20 minutes— a critical cold streak caused by elite goaltending and airtight full-field pressure from Prep.

Early in the third quarter Tuesday night, midfielder Marshall Rice ripped a shot to put BC High ahead by three goals against St. John’s Prep in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 boys’ lacrosse final.

Top-ranked St. John’s capped the third and fourth quarters with scoring runs that resulted in an 11-8 Catholic Conference win on Morrissey Boulevard.

Both goaltenders put on a show.

BC High junior Andrew Toland (20 saves) stopped the visitors’ momentum on one side of the field, and Prep senior Teddy Cullinane did the same with 18 stops on the other.

“I mean, it was easy with the defense playing in front of me,” Cullinane said. “It was a good bounce-back second half. We struggled a little bit the first half, but the boys kept our heads, played good fundamental defense down the stretch, and gave me good shots to save.”

Senior captain Charlie Wilmot scored his third goal with 1:25 left in the third quarter to tie the game, 7-7. The midfielder was also part of the devastating full-field pressure that helped St. John’s Prep maintain possession throughout the second half.

Less than two minutes later, defender Luca Winter (two goals) scored the go-ahead goal. Prep never trailed again.

“If you can steal a couple possessions from a ride each quarter, it’s going to be really hard to overcome,” St. John’s Prep coach John Pynchon said. “So we did a good job of getting a couple of those, and that helped turn the tide there in the third quarter and then finishing it off in the fourth.”

As visiting Prep ran down the clock late in the fourth quarter, junior attack Jimmy Ayers (two goals, assist) beat his defender from the X and dove parallel to the goal, slipping the ball past a diving Toland in a backbreaking moment that encapsulated an exhaustive effort by the BC High goaltender.

This was St. John’s Prep’s second top five win of the year after defeating No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury, 11-6, in the team’s opening game, but Pynchon is far from satisfied.

“We have not played a complete game yet, which is interesting,” Pynchon said. “We’ve played and won, but there’s so many things we have to get better at.

“I’ve got to help them get better. And I think that’s what we’ve learned. To be able to learn that and get wins is something that’s special. That is a special thing. So, I’m thrilled with how they’ve been working and let’s get back at it tomorrow morning.”

Billerica 18, Central Catholic 5 — Brady Hunt tallied seven assists to go with two goals, and Aidan Gibbons (four goals, four assists), Kam Tremblay (three goals, two assists), and Chris Hunt (four goals, assist) delivered strong offensive performances to lead the No. 13 Indians (4-0) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Duxbury 18, Marshfield 7 — Ryan Nagle scored five goals to lead the No. 15 Dragons (3-1) to a Patriot League win.

Monomoy 12, St. John Paul II 3 — Jake Burnie (five goals, two assists) and Christian Whittle (four goals, two assists) powered the Sharks (4-0) to a Cape & Islands League win.

North Andover 13, Andover 9 — Senior Jack Ferullo led the way with six goals for the Scarlet Knights (4-0) in the Merrimack Valley victory. Senior Charlie Dean (four goals, one assist) and junior Colin Willoe (two goals, two assists) added to the offense, while junior Matt Roy made 11 saves for the win.

Scituate 15, Plymouth North 2 — James Sullivan (five goals, two assists) and Will Robinson (three goals, four assists) led the Sailors (2-1) to the Patriot League triumph.

Stoneham 19, Saugus 2 — Declan Grady led with five goals, and James Scally, Marcus Guida, and Jack Henaghan tallied three apiece to power the Spartans (2-1) to a nonleague win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Chelmsford 16, Methuen 3 — Jillian Martin (4 goals, 2 assists), Maggie Loeber (3 goals, 1 assist), McKenna Hughes (4 assists), Amelia Kelley (3 goals), and Ava Balan (3 goals) carried the Lions (4-1) to the MVC win.

Hamilton-Wenham 12, Ipswich 11 — Haley Hamilton scored two go-ahead goals in the final six minutes as part of her eight-goal day for the Generals (1-2) in the Cape Ann Conference win.

Hingham 19, North Quincy 2 — Shea Berigan and Chase Boles had three goals each to propel Hingham (2-1) over the Red Raiders. Lily Ehler, Kyle Wilson, Grace Maroney, and Ellie Fabbro added two goals apiece.

Lowell 13, Haverhill 9 — Catherine Shanahan and Nora Funaro each recorded four goals and Sara Skaff had 16 saves to push the Red Raiders (2-2) past the Hillies (2-2) for the Merrimack Valley win.

Mashpee 15, Nauset 4 — Seniors Samantha Morry (five goals, assist) and Ava Gonsalves (four goals, three assists) led the Falcons (4-1) in the nonleague triumph. Senior captain Callia Eaton added a hat trick.

North Andover 11, Andover 10 — Janie Papell and Isabella Robinson each scored for goals for the Scarlet Knights (3-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Pentucket 24, North Reading 4 — Lana Mickelson (nine goals) paced Pentucket (1-1) to a Cape Ann league win against the Hornets. Audrey Conover and Charlene Basque contributed four goals apiece.

Walpole 15, Needham 7 — Senior Lauren Wong tallied had goals and an assist for the Timberwolves (2-0) in the Bay State victory.

Wellesley 16, Milton 5 — Senior captain Alanna Dumalac paced the Raiders (3-1) with three goals and six draw controls in a Bay State win over the Wildcats (2-1). Freshman Kaitlyn Uller (three goals, three draw controls), senior captain Lydia Carr (2 goals, 1 assist), and junior Jess LaPlaca (two goals, assist) were also key for Wellesley.

Boys’ tennis

Newburyport 3, North Reading 2 — The Clippers (1-0) lost the top two singles matchups, but William Smith came through at third singles, Caden Eiserman and Brindley Fisher took first doubles, and Finn Sullivan and James Scali won third doubles to give Newburyport the narrow Cape Ann Kinney Division victory.

Plymouth South 3, Quincy 2 — Colby Consolati won first singles, 6-4, 6-4, and Sam Elsner and Charlie Ruggiero won, 6-3, 6-1, in first doubles to lead the Panthers (3-1) to a Patriot League win.

Boys’ volleyball

Essex Tech 3, Innovation Academy 0 — Senior middle blockers Gabe Mota (four kills, six aces) and Cael Dineen (seven kills) spearheaded a nonleague win for the Hawks (2-2). Senior outside hitter Todd Morfis contributed eight digs with strong defense.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Xaverian 0 — The Pioneers (2-3) picked up their first Catholic Conference win behind 27 digs from Danny Wickstrom, 26 assists from Suraj Marla, and 12 kills from Matt Deeley.

Westford 3, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Tejas Kudva (16 kills), Jake Aylward (14 kills), and Matthew Zegowitz (11 kills) powered the No. 6 Grey Ghosts (4-1) to the Dual County League road win.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.