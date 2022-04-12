Opposing groups fight over future of women’s professional hockey

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association has decided to break off talks with the rival Premier Hockey Federation, the latest blow in a widening rift between factions that contend they want to grow the sport in North America. The PWHPA executive board voted unanimously to end discussions with the PHF about collaborating, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity late Monday because the decision had not been announced. Despite the NHL pushing for negotiations between the sides, it has become clear over the past three years that the PWHPA and PHF, previously known as the National Women’s Hockey League, are not in synch in their objectives. Since the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in spring 2019, the top national team players from the United States and Canada have refused to play in the NWHL and instead formed the PWHPA. Representatives from the PWHPA and PHF met last month, with the NHL hoping discussions would thaw relations and help them work together to unify the sport. The latest developmen is essentially the end of those longshot hopes . . . The NHL has pushed back a scheduled matchup Wednesday between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets to May 1 as a winter storm sweeps through southern Manitoba. Environment Canada is warning people in Winnipeg to prepare for hazardous winter conditions beginning overnight Tuesday, including nearly 20 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, creating zero visibility at times.

Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against host Real Madrid, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team’s comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat trick in the first leg to give Madrid a 3-1 lead, then got the decisive goal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with a header off a cross by Vinícius Júnior six minutes into extra time. Madrid will next face either Manchester City or Atlético Madrid, which play on Wednesday in the Spanish capital with City defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg . . . Villarreal stunned six-time European champion Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time in 16 years, thanks to Samuel Chukwueze’s 88th-minute goal that salvaged a 1-1 road draw and a 2-1 aggregate victory. Villarreal’s 1-0 lead from the first leg was wiped out by Robert Lewandowski seven minutes into the second half, but Chukwueze completed a counterattack within four minutes of coming off the bench to extend the Spanish team’s surprising run in the competition. “They made the mistake today of not killing us off and we took advantage of that,” Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno said. “What this team has done is great.” Especially given the disparities in size and status. The entire population of the southeastern Spanish city of Villarreal — 50,000 — could fit into Bayern’s 75,000-capacity stadium.

COLLEGES

Danton Cole through at Michigan State

Danton Cole won’t return as Michigan State men’s hockey coach after a 58-101-12 record over five seasons. “I believe a fresh start is what the program needs most,” athletic director Alan Haller said Tuesday. The Spartans lost 15 of their last 16 games to finish the season at 12-23-1. Cole, who played on MSU’s 1986 national championship team, was coach for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before returning to MSU in 2017. He also was the head coach for three seasons at Alabama-Huntsville . . . Saint Peter’s hired Jersey City native Bashir Mason to replace Shaheen Holloway as the men’s basketball coach. Holloway left Saint Peter’s a day after his team was eliminated in the Elite Eight by national runner-up North Carolina to return to Seton Hall, his alma mater. Saint Peter’s was the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. This is also a homecoming for the 38-year-oldMason, who spent the past 10 years at Wagner College on Staten Island . . . Women’s basketball legend Seimone Augustus, LSU’s most decorated female student-athlete, will become the first in school history to get her own statue, the school announced. The statue will stand outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and join the likenesses of Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit, and Shaquille O’Neal as former Tiger greats honored in such a way, officials said Monday. Augustus’s No. 33 jersey has hung from the rafters of the center since Jan. 26, 2010, when she became the first LSU female student-athlete to have her jersey retired.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic loses clay-court opener

Novak Djokovic opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters. Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serb 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 in the second round to hand Djokovic another setback as he tries to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It makes for rare back-to-back losses for Djokovic, who had not played since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February — his only previous tournament this year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open. Djokovic had beaten Davidovich Fokina in straight sets twice last year, in Rome and at the Tokyo Olympics . . . Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Kim Clijsters has retired from professional tennis again. The 38-year-old Clijsters, who ended her second retirement in 2019 after a seven-year hiatus, announced that she will “no longer play official tournaments.” Clijsters, who already is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, won the US Open for the first time in 2005 and walked away from tennis two years later at age 23 shortly before getting married. The Belgian player then took about two years off while having a daughter but returned and won the 2009 US Open. She won another championship at Flushing Meadows in 2010, then added an Australian Open title the following season and moved back atop the rankings. Clijsters, who has three children with her husband, Brian Lynch, left the tour again in 2012. They live in suburban New Jersey.

MISCELLANY

Shirley Spork, a founder of LPGA, dead at 94

Shirley Spork, one of the 13 founders of the LPGA Tour who learned two weeks ago she would be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, died Tuesday, the LPGA said. She was 94. The LPGA said she died in Palm Springs, Calif., where she had been living and taught into her 90s. While she never won on the LPGA Tour, Spork’s impact stretched across seven decades of starting the tour and teaching the game. She was behind the creation of the LPGA Teaching & Club Pro Division, which began with six members and now has more than 1,700 women professionals. Her death leaves Marlene Hagge, 88, as the only surviving LPGA founder . . . Yolmer Sanchez and Triston Casas homered in the sixth inning to power the Worcester Red Sox to an 8-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in the Polar Park opener in front of 6,900.