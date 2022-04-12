Persistence pays off as Jenna Nigro’s home run lifts Chelmsford softball past Concord-Carlisle

“The energy in that moment was phenomenal.,” Martin said. “Dugout energy was phenomenal.

The Lions trailed by three runs entering their final at-bat against host Concord-Carlisle, but charged back with six runs, capped by the freshman’s three-run blast to take a 10-9 nonconference win.

After each of her first three at-bats, Jenna Nigro asked Chelmsford softball coach Lori Martin what she was doing wrong with her swing. In her fourth at-bat, with the game tied, she Nigro cleared the center-field fence.

It was a string of players getting on, stealing bases, and then scoring in the fifth inning that got the Lions back into the game. Junior Didi Snider stole a base before freshman Zoey Moscato singled her in. Junior Mikaya Alto added an RBI single, then scored on a base hit by classmate Sidney Schwartz.

“This was 100 percent a 16-man job,” Martin said. “Every single player, we needed them. We used our resources the best that we could.”

IThe Patriots (1-1) got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning but the Lions would not be denied in the seventh, when Snider and Moscato scored along with freshman Marissa Kelley.

“Finishing the inning with three runners on was hard,” Martin said. “It’s something everybody wants to hang their head over. At the end of the day it’s not about you, that’s what I told them. Everybody went up and did their job.”

That’s when Alto and sophomore Adrianna Capozzi came home on the homer by Nigro (2 for 4, three RBIs).

“From day one we said all gas, no brakes,” said Martin. “We’ve got to fight it back, and that’s what they did. Everyone in the lineup, 1 through 10, did their job.”

Alto (3 for 4 with an RBI) went the distance for the win, striking out four while giving up five earned runs on four hits and a walk. Freshman Allie Kinney made three run-saving catches at second base that kept Chelmsford in the game.

“We still have a lot of work to do, the job’s not done,” Martin said. “We’re resilient, we’ll get there. We gotta do the right things, put the work in every day. But from day one, we said we’ve got to get better every single day, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Arlington 9, Lexington 6 — Sophomore Natalia Fotopoulos (5 for 5) had three RBI doubles and scored three runs to lead the Spy Ponders (3-0) to a Middlesex League win.

Hanover 13, North Quincy 4 — Junior Ava Toglia was a standout for the Hawks (2-0), with a triple, two runs and three RBIs in the Patriot League win over the Red Raiders (1-1). Sophomores Kaelyn Chase (three runs) and McKenzie Foley each had two hits including a double, while freshman Noey Giardina had two hits and two RBIs.

Hingham 13, Silver Lake 8 — Sarah Holler (3 for 3) hit a three-run home run while Halle Morton and Bilyana Wilkin (two hits each) combined to drive in three runs, powering the Harborwomen (1-0) to a Patriot League win. Wilkin also pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, allowing no runs and fanning one.

Holbrook 18, Avon 0 — Juniors Mary Walker and Alyssa Slamin both went deep in the Mayflower Athletic Conference rout for the Bulldogs (5-0). Classmate Taylor DiBona fanned 15 in the five-inning game.

Latin Academy 18, Boston Latin 5 — Junior Alanis Toledano struck out 11 over five innings, giving up three runs for the Dragons (2-0). She also went 5 for 5, driving in eight runs in the nonleague matchup.

Marblehead 13, Hamilton-Wenham 4 — Grace Martin hit a two-run homer and allowed just one run in the pitcher’s circle, and Ila Bumagin and Dylan Kerble each added three hits to help the Magicians (1-2) earn a nonleague win.

Marshfield 16, Duxbury 2 — Jess Morrison (four hits) legged out two triples and drove in six runs to lead the Rams (1-1) to a Patriot League victory.

Pembroke 17, Scituate 5 — Sydney Straub, Maria Cantino, Jordan Shine, and Hannah Cibotti each recorded three hits and two RBIs for the Titans (4-0) in the Patriot League win.

Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon 15, Mt. Alvernia 1 — Allie Cedrone and Abby Coyle combined for seven strikeouts across five innings, while Maddie Klein and Bridget McCarthy (two runs each) reached base three times to lead the Phoenix (2-0) to a nonleague win.

Ursuline 6, Notre Dame (Hingham) 5 — Molly Wells and Waverly Smart each belted a home run in the Catholic Conference home win for the Bears (3-1).

Baseball

Belmont 7, Winchester 0 — Junior Nate Hartley tossed a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts while going 3 for 3 with two runs scored for the Marauders (2-2) in the Middlesex Liberty Division win.

Brockton 6, Weymouth 4 — Brady Forman delivered a go-ahead single with two outs in the sixth inning for the Boxers (2-1), who erased a 4-1 deficit to take the nonleague win.

Case 4, Atlantis Charter 3 — Tyler Cabral pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out six for the Cardinals (2-0). Outfielders Aidan Bates and Will LeBoeuf each collected two hits, but nobody recorded an RBI for Case.

Danvers 12, Marblehead 7 — Junior Joe Zamejtis struck out 10 and slugged a grand slam for the Falcons (4-0). Tyler O’Neill added a three-run homer in the Northeastern Conference win.

Lynn Tech 11, Innovation Academy 0 — Jared Paone pitched six innings, striking out 14 for the Tigers (2-0). Ben Tartarini had four hits in the Commonwealth Conference win.

Mystic Valley 15, Minuteman 5 — Brandon Paris allowed no hits or runs across four innings to lead the Eagles (3-1) to a Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

North Quincy 6, Hanover 0 — Kyle DeBoer tossed a three-hit shutout as the Raiders (3-1) bounced back from a wild 27-20 loss to Duxbury Monday night with a Patriot League win. Vinny O’Leary, Alex Montero, and Zach Taylor each recorded multi-hit performances.

Plymouth South 3, Quincy 1 — Senior righthander Jack Obert fired a complete game, allowing one hit and one run with seven strikeouts for the Panthers (2-0) in the Patriot League win. Tommy Sullivan (2 for 3, two RBIs) powered the offense with a pair of doubles.

Reading 4, Woburn 0 — Ben Wright and Matt Walsh each recorded two hits for the Rockets (3-0), while Colin Ensminger (five innings, four hits allowed), Colby Robinson, and Evan Ventura combined for the shutout in the Middlesex Liberty Division matchup.

Scituate 2, Pembroke 0 — Senior Grayden Harris hurled a one-hitter, racking up eight strikeouts for the Sailors (3-0) in the Patriot League victory. Seniors Benjamin Whitman and Johnny Kinsley each went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Silver Lake 4, Hingham 2 — Chris Quigley struck out eight in a four-hit complete game for the Lakers (1-2), while Mike Schmitz (2 for 3, two RBIs) and Connor Finn (3 for 3, RBI) led the offense in the Patriot League win.

Southeastern 10, West Bridgewater 4 — John Graca smacked a two-run home run along with an RBI double, and Dylan Major allowed just two runs over six innings to secure a Mayflower Athletic Conference win for the Hawks (2-1).

Wilmington 8, Wakefield 6 — Freshman Ayden Balter had a breakout game, going 2 for 3 with a three-run home run and five RBIs in the Middlesex League win for the Wildcats (2-1). Balter also pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief to earn his first varsity win. Wakefield’s Zack Kent knocked two solo home runs in the loss.









