Rafael Devers’s clutch hits propel Red Sox to comeback win over Tigers

DETROIT — The Red Sox bats finally came to life in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday afternoon, leading to a 5-3 win over the Tigers.
Tyler Alexander, the Tigers’ soft-throwing lefthander, had held the Red Sox to just two hits without allowing a run until the sixth.
But a Kevin Plawecki single and Jonathan Araúz sacrifice bunt set the Sox’ wheels in motion.
Kiké Hernández then broke an 0-for-19 slump to start the season with an RBI double. Rafael Devers delivered an RBI single to make it 3-2, then J.D. Martinez laced an RBI double off reliever Jacob Barnes to tie it.
Advertisement
The Sox scored two in the eighth to seal the win.
Devers’s third hit — an RBI single — scored Hernández with the go-ahead run, and Devers then scored an insurance run on Christian Arroyo’s single.
Meanwhile, Garrett Whitlock worked four hitless and scoreless innings for the win in relief of starter Rich Hill, who lasted 4⅓ innings and gave up all three runs.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.