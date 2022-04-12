Torey Krug leads Blues past Bruins at Garden

It added up to a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues, who did their part to keep the Bruins from clinching a playoff spot.

On Tuesday night, down to five defensemen in the first period for the second consecutive game, they allowed a slew of odd-man rushes. Goals on two on ones, three on ones, and one on nones.

When it comes to defending, the numbers haven’t been in the Bruins’ favor lately.

The pot of playoff possibilities continues to churn. Washington, a 9-2 winner over Philadelphia, is 3 points behind Boston, an overtaking that could send the Bruins into a first-round matchup with first-place Florida.

The Blues (43-20-10), winners of six in a row, are 8-0-1 in their last nine. As they hoped, they got a major lift from Torey Krug (1-1–2), who hadn’t played at TD Garden in two years.

▪ It was quite a night for Krug, who turned 31 on Tuesday. The returning defenseman was cheered when the Garden crowd first saw him, and booed thereafter. Krug had a hand in St. Louis’s first goal, scored a goal that was called back, and tied the game at 2 late in the second period with one that counted.

Thanks to their old pal No. 47, and some sloppy defensive coverage, the Bruins were down, 3-2, after two periods.

Worse, they lost another backliner.

Brandon Carlo’s night didn’t get much better after that first minus on the scoresheet. He skated five more shifts before departing, finishing with 4:48 on his time sheet. A Bruins spokesman said during the second period that Carlo was “unlikely” to return to the game, and shed no light on what might be ailing Carlo.

Carlo, who joined Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) on the sidelines, was pounded by Capitals center Lars Eller in Sunday’s game, and looked to be battling something on the bench.

▪ Both teams scored on their first shots of the game, making it 1-1 just 49 seconds in. Carlo was caught way up ice as St. Louis winger Brandon Saad sent in a pair of teammates on a two on one. David Perron finished Ryan O’Reilly’s feed.

▪ Fifteen seconds later, Patrice Bergeron floated into the high slot and one-timed a snap shot through traffic. That goal, off a feed from Brad Marchand, gave Bergeron his ninth consecutive 20-goal season, and the 13th of his 18-year career. Credit Jake DeBrusk, rounding out his game, for arriving in the crease on time.

▪ Krug nearly scored his ninth goal of the season in the first period, firing a slapper off Connor Clifton in front at 15:51. The score remained 1-1 after the Bruins successfully challenged that the play was offside. That kept momentum on the Bruins’ side.

▪ Marc McLaughlin, making the most of his time filling in for David Pastrnak on the second line, made it 2-1 with 3:01 left in the first. Playing in his fifth NHL game, the Billerica native has two goals in two games at TD Garden. McLaughlin said in an intermission interview that he’s working on his positioning at this level. Find your way to the slot, as he did before snapping a centering feed past Ville Husso, and good things happen.

▪ The assist came from Erik Haula, who held off Nick Leddy behind Husso’s net and fed it to the right spot. Haula lacks the vision and velvety hands of David Krejci, but he has acquitted himself well in his time as No. 2 center (14-24–38). His recent Krejci imitation — scoring a pair of goals with back-scratching slappers — is a bonus.

The fourth line, Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Curtis Lazar, and the Mike Reilly-Clifton pair worked the Blues’ fourth line for more than a minute before Foligno drew a cross-check. The fourth line, a bright spot in this game, nearly scored on its next shift, Nosek whiffing on a doorstep chance.

But after Foligno’s drawn call, the Bruins’ power play let them down.

Flatlining without Pastrnak (0 for 16 over the previous four games; 0 for 2 through two periods), the Bruins couldn’t extend the lead. The best bid on either of the two opportunities the Bruins had through 40 was a hit post from Marchand in the first period.

▪ The visitors took the lead with two goals in 3:02. Trent Frederic, a St. Louisian, earned a roughing minor in a dust-up with Vladimir Tarasenko. Frederic was hot after Tarasenko seemed to taunt him, but it’s unclear what Frederic did to earn the call.

Walking in from the point, Krug dangled around Bergeron and snapped one past Jeremy Swayman at 15:10. On the power play, of course.

A few shifts later, the Bruins couldn’t sort out their coverage after a Marchand turnover, and Tarasenko was all alone to whip one past Swayman from the slot.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.