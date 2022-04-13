Descending a slippery slope, one inch at a time, in ‘Better Call Saul’

That scene introduced the world to Kim Wexler, who as played by Rhea Seehorn contained a relentless drive and an enigmatic moral compass. Seehorn, whose career had largely consisted of supporting roles in nondescript, short-lived sitcoms — “I’m With Her,” “The Starter Wife,” “Whitney” — quickly made Kim a linchpin of the series, partly because Seehorn commanded your attention without speaking.

Thirty minutes into the “Better Caul Saul” pilot, the “Breaking Bad” spinoff and prequel about Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) morphing into sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman, we’ve seen Jimmy as a struggling attorney, reeking of desperation, one step from despair. Then a brief, quiet scene resets the equation. In the parking lot of the white shoe law firm Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill that his successful brother, Chuck, made prosperous, we see Jimmy has an ally . . . a tight-lipped and even reluctant one, but a partner nonetheless.

Advertisement

In another early episode, Kim’s small, private smile at Jimmy’s shenanigans revealed to viewers what Kim never let those around her see. “Listening and reacting to another actor can be as intoxicating as having lines, maybe even more,” says Seehorn. “It’s magical.”

Odenkirk calls Seehorn a “master” of playing silences, which is essential on “Saul.”

“Our show lives off quiet thinking moments, where our characters are caught struggling internally with what they just learned, their next choice, their next statement,” Odenkirk says, “and Rhea’s ability to bring that forth in her performance is crucial to our show working at all.”

Now, with “Saul” returning for its sixth and final season Monday on AMC — a season Seehorn describes twice as “stunning, shocking, devastating, and hilarious” — she has created an indelible character in an acclaimed series. (The season will be split in two over 13 episodes; the second half premieres July 11.)

Advertisement

It starts with her chemistry with Odenkirk. “We were good at reading each other from the first rehearsal, but we’ve gotten much better,” Odenkirk says. “We feel the attraction and tension between the two characters and can play those layers together.”

The two, along with Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), shared a house and spent most of their free time reading scripts and running lines together, even for scenes they were not in. “It was nerd camp with just straight up studying,” Seehorn says. “If you see someone else staying up an extra hour to figure out if there’s another hundred ways to do a scene, it makes you want to do that too. We formed a bond.”

(Odenkirk wryly notes that it would have seemed “interminable” to outsiders. “You would have rolled your eyes and said, ‘It’s a freaking TV show, take a break,’ but to the great credit of the writers, they invented characters who were worthy of that kind of discussion.”)

Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk in "Better Call Saul." Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

But Seehorn was studying her character from day one. That first short scene provided one specific revelation that informed future performances. After the terse but intimate moment with Jimmy, Kim picks up a garbage can Jimmy had kicked over in frustration earlier. Her role was initially underwritten, but Seehorn created a backstory on her own to add texture to her character and thus her performance. “I saw her cleaning up other people’s messes and thought, ‘Oh, you’ve got alcoholics in your family.’ ”

Seehorn didn’t mention that to the writers but her understated yet magnetic performance inspired creator Vince Gilligan, showrunner Peter Gould, and their writers to fully develop the arc for this controlled and controlling woman.

Advertisement

“They use what they see actors bringing to their character and told me they liked the subtext and layers I was added to this poker-faced person,” Seehorn says. “Every time they’d give me a crumb about what was under Kim’s surface, I’d gobble it up. Then they’d like something I did and they’d give me more. It was a wonderful collaboration.”

In season five of “Saul,” the writers revealed that Kim’s mother had been an alcoholic. “Her behavior all fit together,” Seehorn says, “her really not wanting help and obsessively saying, ‘I’m going to do things on my own’ — it had been a survival skill, but it can tip into something destructive.”

While “Breaking Bad” fans know the immediate fate of Jimmy/Saul and the endgames for Mike Ehrmantraut, Hector Salamanca, and Gus Fring, the final season will conclude story lines for Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). But the most anticipated reveals involve what happens to Odenkirk’s character post-”Breaking Bad,” where he’s been seen living as Gene in Nebraska, and to Kim Wexler.

Her relationship with Jimmy has evolved — early on Kim discouraged him from indulging his slippery side, then she just asked that he not tell her. “Then, it became ‘Tell me a little because I can fix things,’ and finally, ‘I’m just going to do everything myself,’ ” Seehorn says. “That’s a dangerous way to live.”

Advertisement

Her future seems particularly tenuous because season five ended with Kim — whom Gilligan had once described as Jimmy’s “better angel”— on the verge of breaking bad to destroy Howard, her former boss.

“One question the show raises is whether this was always there in Kim and we’re just now seeing it, or if it was dormant and just now ignited, or if it was a completely learned behavior because of relationships and circumstances,” Seehorn says, refusing, like Wexler might, to let slip what she believes.

And while she admires Kim’s confidence — ”when it’s put to the right things she might as well have superpowers” — her healthy ego can be problematic. “She’s been drinking some of her own Kool-Aid,” thinking she can scam the bad people and help the deserving “which looks very saintly but is quite God-like and is dangerous, especially for a lawyer.”

Indeed, the final season opens with her sleeping blissfully, while Jimmy tosses and turns. And initially, at least, she radiates confidence in her underhanded plan while Jimmy suddenly seems cautious, although he soon proves an enthusiastic accomplice.

While Seehorn won’t reveal where it all goes, she does promise a “thought-provoking” season and “such a perfect ending that is respectful of all the story’s elements and of the fans.” Of course, many felt that way about “Breaking Bad” and were pleasantly surprised when “Better Call Saul” was created.

Seehorn is fine letting go of Kim Wexler, but she quickly adds of a potential spinoff, “If they decide there should be more, I’ll take the call time [to be on set] right now.”

Advertisement

BETTER CALL SAUL

On AMC, April 18 at 9 p.m.