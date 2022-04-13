5 favorite basketball movies to feed your hoops fever

Improbable as that might be, such an ending would be worthy of Hollywood, which got me thinking about Tinseltown’s track record with basketball movies and TV shows. There have been many — surely more than any other major sport — but, honestly, only a handful of these hoops stories have been slam dunks.

Oh how they’ve rebounded. The team’s remarkable turnaround — the Celtics won 31 of 41 games down the stretch — has some longtime fans, including me, musing about Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart leading the storied franchise to a record 18th NBA championship.

It wasn’t so long ago that even hardcore Celtics fans were feeling demoralized. Although a talented team on paper, the 2021-22 C’s looked barely competent on the court, finding ever more infuriating ways to lose as they staggered to a sub .500 record in the first half of the season.

Lately, I’ve been enjoying “Winning Time,” the HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s. While some fuddy duddies complain that the portrayal of real-life legend Jerry West is too cartoonish, the show feels authentic in other ways. It doesn’t ignore the era’s excesses (sex and drugs) or ugliness (racism and misogyny), and it’s surprisingly incisive. The episode focused on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s crisis of faith is a terrific hour of television.

But for every “Winning Time” or “The White Shadow,” the affecting, ahead-of-its-time TV drama about a white former NBA player who takes a job coaching a crew of city kids, there’s a tremendous amount of drivel — stuff like “Air Bud,” the silly 1997 movie about a basketball-playing Golden Retriever, or “Teen Wolf,” in which Michael J. Fox becomes suddenly bewhiskered, or “Celtic Pride,” the grating, unfunny film written by Judd Apatow and starring Daniel Stern and Dan Aykroyd as overzealous Celtics fans. (There are plenty more bricks, including “Juwanna Mann,” “Eddie,” “Just Wright,” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”)

So, as you put on your Parish double-zero jersey in preparation for Sunday’s tip-off and what we hope will be a magical playoff run by the rejuvenated Celtics, here are a few basketball movies actually worth watching.

One on One (1977)

Robby Benson — remember him?! — plays a small-town baller who signs with a big-time college program, but soon falls out of favor with the flinty coach. This sweet underdog story includes a modest love story and a quirky cameo by 19-year-old Melanie Griffith, playing a hitchhiker who cons the young recruit before he’s even stepped foot on campus. “One on One” has a flavor of “Rocky,” which came out the year before, but, alas, it didn’t do nearly as well at the box office.

Hoosiers (1986)

Loosely based on actual events in the 1950s, “Hoosiers” tells the story of a coach with a questionable past who takes a team from a tiny Indiana town all the way to the state championship. Gene Hackman is excellent as disgraced former college coach Norman Dale, and Dennis Hopper is memorable as the town drunk-turned-assistant coach who dispenses wild-eyed wisdom. “Hoosiers” is to high-school hoops what “The Natural” is to professional baseball: Corny yet beloved, even if its lack of diversity makes some viewers uncomfortable.

He Got Game (1998)

This Spike Lee joint stars future Celtics champ Ray Allen as Jesus Shuttlesworth, a prodigal baller from the projects who’s pulled this way and that by conniving family, friends, and college recruiters. (Shuttlesworth stands to make millions when he finally turns pro.) The movie is hardly perfect — there’s a little too much going on — but it’s not formulaic: There’s no big game, no last-second-shot, and the fraught father-son drama at the center of “He Got Game” works, mostly because Denzel Washington is believable as the incarcerated dad.

A Kid From Coney Island (2019)

The 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams” is superlative in presenting the pressures and perils confronted by top-tier high-school basketball players, but if you’ve already seen it, check out “A Kid From Coney Island.” The doc, executive produced by Kevin Durant, is the story of Stephon Marbury, one of the best ballers to come out of the Big Apple and the inspiration for Ray Allen’s character in “He Got Game.” As a kid clearly bound for greatness, Marbury was so respected in his Coney Island neighborhood that drug dealers shooed him off the street to protect him. Marbury had an uneven NBA career — it concluded ingloriously with a brief stint with the Celtics in 2009 — but then, as the doc reveals, he moved to China, where he became an absolute legend.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Yes, this frantic crime drama is also a basketball movie. Adam Sandler plays Howard, a fidgety New York jewelry dealer and compulsive gambler. Kevin Garnett — playing himself during the Celtics’ 2012 NBA playoff run — comes into the shop one day and persuades Howard to accept his gaudy 2008 championship ring in exchange for a rare black opal that, Garnett believes, possesses a special mojo that’ll help the Celtics win another title. (Spoiler: It doesn’t.) Garnett may not have much range as an actor, but he’s very convincing as himself, and “Uncut Gems” is as nerve-racking as the final two minutes of any Game 7.

