Nicolas Cage superstar

It’s a quintessential moment for Cage, whose exceedingly odd career is famously full of unforgettable moments, for a variety of reasons. A meme for as long as we’ve had Internet memes, the actor is marking 40 years on our screens this year with the latest in a long line of “comeback” performances, this one the funhouse mirror of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” out April 22.

“Raaaaar grooooOOOOoooowwwll!’ he bellows. “ERF ERF Glaaaaaabbbbllllllllthhhh!” Or at least that’s how Cage’s wordless rant appears in the script.

When we first meet Grug, Nicolas Cage’s caveman character in the 2013 animated film “The Croods,” he’s just a bit agitated.

Advertisement

A bizarre tale that stretches the Cage metaverse all the way to the brink, it’s about a cash-strapped actor named “Nick Cage” who finds himself caught up in a kidnapping plot while in Spain, visiting a fawning fan who wants to make a movie with him. In several scenes this Cage, who’d like to quit the business and “live the life of a housecat,” conducts dialogue with “Nicky,” a de-aged alter-ego who represents his younger, wilder – much wilder – self.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Nicolas Cage (left) and Nicolas Cage (right) in "Adaptation."

Doppelgangers have been one theme of Cage’s theme-heavy career, from the image-trading scenario of his biggest blockbuster, John Woo’s “Face/Off” (1997), to the twin brothers – one paralyzed by despair, the other blissfully oblivious – created by screenwriter Charlie Kaufman for “Adaptation” (2002). Cage once told an interviewer he was considering using a pseudonym for the dark, twisted burlesques he prefers over the splashy crowd-pleasers that funded all those Lamborghinis and private islands. The “other” Cage, he said, would be known as “Miles Lovecraft.”

In actuality, Cage was a self-made fiction from the start. Born Nicolas Kim Coppola – his uncle is Francis Ford Coppola – he changed his name to Cage when he began acting to avoid charges of nepotism. There were two inspirations for the name, as Keith Phipps confirms in his new book, “Age of Cage: Four Decades of Hollywood Through One Singular Career”: Marvel Comics’ blaxploitation-era superhero Luke Cage, and the avant-garde composer John Cage.

Advertisement

The name reflects “both the actor’s love of pop culture and larger-than-life characters,” Phipps writes, “and his desire to ignore convention.” That dichotomy has bedeviled Cage ever since.

Nicolas Cage in "Leaving Las Vegas." HANDOUT PHOTO

It’s the desire to ignore convention that has driven Cage from the heights of his craft (the Academy’s best actor award for his role as a desperate alcoholic in “Leaving Las Vegas,” 1995) to some spectacular troughs. Curious hair choices, violent explosions of weirdly articulated rage, human characters modeled after cartoons (Woody the Woodpecker, “Raising Arizona,” 1987; Gumby’s Pokey in the previous year’s “Peggy Sue Got Married”), and so, so many vampire gestures: Cage’s incomparable career sometimes seems as good a reason for the existence of the Internet as any.

“I know it’s not hip to say it,” he said as he accepted his sole Oscar. “But I just love acting.”

An avowed fan of silent horror films such as “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1920) and “Nosferatu” (1922), Cage is often said to be performing his own brand of German Expressionism. Though his natural speaking voice is deadpan California, his narcotized performances almost invariably boil over into fits of torment or hysteria. Even in a family-friendly blockbuster such as “National Treasure” (2004), in which he plays a dweeby bounty hunter, he can’t keep the madness down.

Advertisement

Nicolas Cage in "Raising Arizona."

As Benjamin Franklin Gates, Cage explains how the heroes of the American Revolution would have been charged with treason had they lost the war. They would have been hanged, beheaded, drawn and quartered, he says, growing increasingly gleeful: “And – oh! Oh, my personal favorite – and had their entrails cut out and burned!”

“I feel like there’s a big, wet fish slapping itself against the inside of my head right now,” Cage told a writer in 1988, as the classic “Moonstruck” was growing into a phenomenon. It’s easy to imagine that was not just a one-time feeling.

Count Guillermo del Toro as one of the actor’s biggest fans. “I think he is not only the Paganini of expressionist actors, but an unrepeatable genius,” the director tweeted when “Pig” came out last year.

Cage himself prefers to call his style “nouveau shamanic” – it’s a recurring joke in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” – or sometimes “Western kabuki.” Anyone who calls his comedy “unintentional” isn’t paying enough attention.

Nicolas Cage in "Pig." David Reamer/Neon

“Pig,” however, is dead serious, surprisingly so. The film stars Cage as a former high-end chef living as a hermit in the woods. When his prize truffle-hunting pig goes missing, well, it’s revenge time, of course.

But the film – which Cage recently named one of his top three, including “Leaving Las Vegas” and the underappreciated “Bringing Out the Dead” (1999), directed by Martin Scorsese – goes deeper, unspooling a meditation on the things that matter in life.

Advertisement

“We don’t get a lot of things to really care about,” Cage mutters.

The dribs and drabs we’ve learned about Cage’s private life over the years certainly add to the myth. He’s been married five times, including, briefly, to Elvis’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. He named one of his sons Kal-el, after Superman’s origin story. He’s a reptile fetishist; on the cover of this month’s GQ, he’s brandishing an enormous snake. When he dies, he’ll be buried in a 9-foot tomb he recently purchased in New Orleans’s St. Louis Cemetery No. 1.

Diane Kruger and Nicolas Cage in "National Treasure."

Amid all the feral scenes that have provided endless fodder for the obsessives who compile Cage supercuts – his bursts of laughter, his dance scenes, his freakouts – Cage’s films also feature a startling amount of insight. Whether he’s stumbling into a murder-for-hire plot (in the cowboy noir “Red Rock West,” 1993) or teaching Cher to trust in romance (in “Moonstruck”), he’s usually trying to do the right thing while maintaining his distance from social conventions. Usually.

“They got the best of us, Birdy,” Cage moans in one of his most affecting performances, as a war veteran trying to get through to his childhood friend, who has become catatonic, in “Birdy” (1984). “What’s so great about their [stinking] world, anyway?”

Outwardly an Everyman, like any run-of-the-mill movie star, from the inside he’s proven over and over that Nicolas Cage is decidedly not like anyone else. For 40 years, he’s shown us it’s OK to be a little . . . off. As Phipps notes in “Age of Cage,” one highlight of the sitcom “Community” was the episode in which Abed drives himself nuts wrestling with a seemingly simple question: “Nicolas Cage – good or bad?”

Advertisement

The answer may lie in the Latin quotation engraved on Cage’s tomb, Omnia ab uno.

Everything from one.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.