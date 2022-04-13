‘Queer as Folk’ returning with new cast and new attitude

I was a fan of the original British “Queer as Folk,” and I liked the American one on Showtime, too, even though it stretched on a bit too long in its soapy way. Now, with the word “queer” meaning something a little different than it did at the turn of the century, the show is returning with a new cast of characters.

Set to premiere on Peacock on June 9, the new series is from Stephen Dunn, whose credits include “Little America.” This time, the cast is filled with queer and diverse actors, including Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Fin Argus. The only cast name I recognized instantly is that of Ryan O’Connell, a queer man with cerebral palsy whose Netflix series “Special” is worth checking out. Some of the more well-known guest stars will include Kim Cattrall, Ed Begley Jr., and Juliette Lewis.