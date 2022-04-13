Sunny side up for Lorde at the Wang

Lorde has long been too inquisitive to be self-pitying, anyway. Midway through her concert, the first of two at the Wang, she admitted that her driving lyrical interest is “how emotions sit in the body,” and her curious regard for her own internal landscape meant that those emotions weren’t ugly or upsetting but hopeful and open. Nor did they sit in her body, exactly; the flowy, pugnacious movement that served as her dancing was unselfconsciously free and gawky and aimless and wonderful.

It’s a little-acknowledged fact that most audiences are staggeringly forgiving of technical glitches, so when one occurs, performers who panic are only fighting against their own interests. So it should be no surprise that when Lorde’s microphone went dead immediately after her opening song at the Wang Theatre Tuesday, the artist behind the beachy vibes of last year’s “Solar Power” laughed, waited for it to return, and left the stage for assistance when it didn’t. (“Someone help her!,” yelled a voice from the crowd.) When she came back and restarted “Homemade Dynamite,” she was looser and friskier than when she’d departed. And the audience went nuts.

Advertisement

Her songs were rife with big feelings as well, providing uplift without ignoring the roiling undertow beneath. (“Now all my oceans have riptides,” she sang during the driving, snappy wash of sound that was “Mood Ring.”) The gentle pleading of “Stoned at the Nail Salon” came from a position of strength, and the clubby dance beat of “Supercut” was cinematic, wide-eyed, and urgent. And fueled by a propulsive chorus that fired up everything that followed, “Green Light” was utterly exhilarating.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Lorde performs at the Wang Theatre. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Much like David Byrne’s recent “American Utopia” work, the show was aided by a stage picture that was dynamic from start to finish, and not just because of the rotating stairway to nowhere that gave Lorde multiple vantage points and angles from which to sing. The seven musicians appeared in different configurations from song to song — “Stoned at the Nail Salon” merited only a guitar and bass (with a third instrumentless band member perched at her feet regarding her), while only a keyboardist and drummer were on hand for “Royals” — and often disappeared entirely when not needed.

Advertisement

Lorde’s innate gift for art-pop and ability to draw people in with it instead of alienate was in clear view when she first arrived at the age of 15. It’s even more evident now, in the way that the minimalist expansionism of the songs she wrote 10 years ago fit comfortably alongside pulsing new material like “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” and the sunrise pop of “Oceanic Feeling.” And as long as she maintains that curiosity about herself, it’s sure to vibrate sympathetically with the Lorde of 10 years from now.

With an irrepressible bounce and a definite hip-hop flow to her vocal delivery, opener Remi Wolf performed with such confidence and ease that she could slow down Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” and make it no less fiery.

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc

LORDE

With Remi Wolf. At Boch Center Wang Theatre, Tuesday night (repeats Wednesday)