Amtrak’s faster, higher-tech Acela trains are delayed again

‘’We want our customers to experience the new train sets as soon as possible,’’ said Laura Mason, Amtrak’s executive vice president overseeing major capital projects. ‘’But obviously, we need to do that when it’s fully tested and certified and proven safe.’’

The 28 Avelia Liberty high-speed trains, from the French manufacturer Alstom, are now slated to enter service in fall 2023, 2 1/2 years behind schedule. The new train cars, modeled after trains that are in operation across Europe, are being assembled in a facility in Hornell, N.Y.

The debut of train sets intended to replace Amtrak’s Acela fleet will be delayed another 18 months, according to the passenger rail service, citing ‘’rigorous’' testing requirements to operate the high-speed technology for the first time in the United States.

Mason described the testing required by federal regulations as ‘’very rigorous’' and said it would take Alstom longer than it anticipated to work through the requirements to satisfy US safety standards, as well as compatibility with the rail infrastructure in the Northeast Corridor.

The $2.5 billion investment is expected to improve reliability, quality of service, safety, and capacity in the Northeast, the busiest rail corridor in the United States. The trains will accommodate up to 386 passengers — an increase of 25 percent, according to Amtrak — and replace an existing fleet of 20, which entered service when Acela launched in 2000.

The first two train sets had been expected to enter Acela, Amtrak’s premier service, in spring 2021, but Amtrak said last year that delivery would be a year behind schedule because of delays caused by production and training interruptions during the coronavirus pandemic. The railroad also said early testing led to the discovery of compatibility problems with the Northeast Corridor tracks that prompted modifications to the train design.

Now Amtrak says Alstom needs to complete extensive computer modeling and simulation tests and ‘’ensure they meet [Federal Railroad Administration] safety requirements with this latest generation of high speed technology.’’ A prototype began testing on the route between Washington and Boston in 2020.

The new train set is articulated, with adjoining coaches sharing a wheel truck, a structure that officials said will minimize bouncing felt by passengers and improve the quality of the ride, stability, and safety. But that has also proved to be more challenging from a modeling perspective, Mason said, noting that testing will require proving the cars’ safety both for one train set by itself and for the whole model.

Completing the computer modeling and simulation runs to meet FRA guidelines remains the major hurdle, said Mason, who added that the Alstom warehouse is fully staffed and supply chain issues are cleared up. Design changes in the past year helped address the incompatibility with the corridor’s track and its catenary system — the overhead wires that supply the train with electricity. The train had to be modified to work harmoniously with the infrastructure, according to Amtrak officials.

‘’Once we have this modeling complete, we will submit a testing plan. We will then be able to run at speed, end-to-end in the corridor,’’ Mason said.

Testing of the prototype in the Northeast is expected to continue this year. A second prototype, tested at a federal facility in Pueblo, Colo., exceeded performance expectations, traveling at 165 mph, higher than the 160 mph limit on the trains traveling between Washington and Boston. Current Acela trains travel up to 150 mph.

The FRA, which provides oversight, said in a statement that it will continue to provide technical assistance to Amtrak and Alstom ‘’to ensure compliance with federal regulations.’’