Comet heading toward Earth is bigger than Rhode Island, NASA confirms

(Bloomberg) -- NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has confirmed the size of the largest comet nucleus ever seen by astronomers, more than a decade after it was first identified in 2010.

Identified as a behemoth comet, C/2014 UN271 has an estimated diameter of approximately 80 miles, making it larger than the U.S. state of Rhode Island. The nucleus is about 50 times larger than that found at the heart of most known comets. Its mass is estimated to be 500 trillion tons, a hundred thousand times bigger than the mass of a typical comet.

It is headed toward Earth at 22,000 miles per hour from the edge of the solar system.