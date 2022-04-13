For flight attendants in high-priced cities, crash pads are a ‘rite of passage’

While airlines pay for hotel rooms during overnight trips, those who live far from their assigned base have to pay for housing if they need to come in the night before an early flight, or when they’re on call and need to be close to the airport.

The practice is a long-standing one within the industry. For flight attendants based in expensive places such as Boston but living elsewhere, the need for an affordable place to sleep a few nights a week is pressing; new hires are only paid around $25,000 to $30,000 a year, while veterans with 10-years of service earn upwards of $50,000. .

When city inspectors condemned an illegal East Boston apartment last week used by 19 flight attendants, the crackdown lifted the veil on airline employees sharing “crash pads” in cities where they’re based but don’t necessarily live.

And for the many new hires who use crash pads, they are something of a “rite of passage,” one flight attendant said: a fun if cramped living situation with a built-in social network for dinner or drinks. While there may be a dozen or more beds in an apartment, with two or three sets of bunk beds to a room, they’re rarely if ever in use at the same time. Tenants get either a “cold bed” assigned only to them, or share a “hot bed,” changing the sheets as they come and go.

Moreover, the rent is hard to beat, especially when weekly cleaning is provided — usually $250 to $350 a month.

But underneath it all is the inability of many flight attendants to afford a place of their own in the cities where they work. In Boston, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom just hit an all-time high of $2,720, behind only New York City and San Francisco, according to the real estate website Zumper.

“People think it’s just a great lifestyle. No, we’re all poor,” said Deanna Jones, a former American Airlines flight attendant who was based out of New York and then Boston.

A flight attendant walked through an airplane before the plane's descent in November. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

In New York, Jones lived in crash pads owned by pilots for two years. The first one was in a house near LaGuardia Airport ― one side for pilots, the other for flight attendants. There were 12 flight attendants on her floor, and she tacked up blankets appropriated from work around her top bunk for privacy. The bedrooms were so small “you could barely turn around,” she said. Luggage was stored on shelves in the kitchen, and taking a shower required signing up for a time — sometimes at 3 a.m. — on a dry-erase board outside the only bathroom.

Reliance on crash pads grew when airlines restructured after 9/11, slashing pay and cutting staff, and consolidated airlines grew operations in high-cost cities, said Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents about 50,000 flight attendants.

Airlines have also cut capacity, making it harder for flight attendants commuting to a distant airport to find an available seat at the last minute, she said, and adding to the demand for an overnight crash space.

“Crash pads are a symptom of a much bigger problem in our country,” Nelson said in a statement to the Globe. “We need decent pay for decent work and the ability to live closer to where we work.”

Ruthlyn Kohn, 34, a Dorchester native who started flying for American in 2015, spent seven months living full time in a “tiny, tiny, tiny” crash pad with eight beds in East Boston. “Coexisting with people in a small space” is part of the job, she noted, and at least there were no mice, as there were in her crash pad in Philadelphia. Before landing the Boston bed, she sometimes flew to Las Vegas for the night just to stay in a cheap hotel room.

But the pandemic changed everything for Kohn. She witnessed passenger outrage when alcohol was removed from coach, and then came the mask mandates. The ability to explore other cities during trips also disappeared during lockdown.

“What little joy I had left in the job was taken away by the pandemic,” she said. When she was laid off in September 2020, she went back to school and hasn’t returned to flying.

Between passengers verbally abusing flight attendants and physically attacking them, including one assault that knocked out a Southwest Airlines flight attendant’s teeth, last year was the worst on record for unruly behavior on planes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Staff shortages, and employees reluctant to take on extra shifts, are also adding to the pressure.

“A lot of people are quitting before they even start, or they get mistreated right away and then quit,” said one Boston-based JetBlue Airways flight attendant, who, like all the current airline employees interviewed asked not to be identified because of strict media policies.

“Greedy airline executives and Wall Street investors grant themselves obscene salaries and bonuses while ignoring the fact that flight attendants are forced by low pay to stay in crash pads, which are often unsafe or unhealthy, because of low salaries and sky-high rents in cities like Boston and New York,” John Samuelsen, international president of the Transport Workers Union of America, which represents flight attendants at JetBlue and Southwest, said in a statement to the Globe.

JetBlue, which has canceled and delayed hundreds of flights at Logan Airport in recent days, didn’t respond to questions about flight attendant pay or crash pads but noted the airline is aiming to hire more than 2,000 new in-flight crew members this year. American Airlines did not respond to a request for comment.

Flight attendants are only paid when the airplane doors are closed, which means they aren’t on the clock when they’re helping passengers board or delays drag on for hours. They’re often scheduled for around 80 hours of in-flight time a month, and receive a few dollars an hour per diem pay for overnight trips, which can last for several days. But at bases with a lot of senior crew members, including some in Boston, newer hires have fewer chances to work longer international flights that pay more. New employees are also often required to be on call, sometimes for several years straight, so they have to get to the airport quickly if needed.

For Boston-based crews, that usually means staying at a crash pad in East Boston. The one shut last week, on the second floor of a garage, was not permitted to be a residence and was deemed a “death trap” by the inspector, with only one exit and no smoke detector. But a JetBlue flight attendant who posted in a private Facebook group for flight crews wrote that the East Boston crash pad “ was, by far, one of the nicest I had ever seen.” There were four bedrooms, she wrote, with two bathrooms, a huge kitchen, a nice living room, three desks with “get ready” mirrors, a washer and dryer, and an extra refrigerator — and never more than six people there at the same time. “I am incredibly sad and will miss our space and the friends who became like family in that apartment,” she wrote.

One flight attendant who started her career in Boston while living in Dallas — staying in East Boston crash pads run by flight attendant “house moms” — was so strapped for cash she often waited to eat until she got on the plane. Food isn’t provided for flight attendants, so she relied on meals that first-class passengers didn’t want.

“For new hires starting out, it’s literally impossible to live a normal, comfortable life,” said another flight attendant who lived in an East Boston crash pad for a year, describing it as “the dues you have to pay.” But with annual raises, the pay improves steadily, especially for those who fly a lot or work far-flung flights, not to mention the perks of taking domestic flights for free (or international for a low rate), provided there’s a seat available.

“You do feel the difference throughout the years,” he said. “You’re not buying as much ramen.”

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com.