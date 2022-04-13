Herb Chambers, car mogul, listing Four Seasons condo for $18 million

The Dorchester native , who made the 2022 Forbes billionaires list released earlier this month, owns nearly 60 car dealerships in New England. He paid $8.875 million for the unit with a view of the park and city skyline in 2016, according to records.

The apartment of one of the most dominant forces in the auto sales market in the Greater Boston area spans about 3,300 square feet and features three bedrooms and a study, listing agent Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty told the Journal.

Car mogul Herb Chambers is listing his condo overlooking Boston Public Garden at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences on Boylston Street for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The condo overlooking Boston Public Garden at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences on Boylston Street that Herb Chambers is selling. Charlie Abrahams | Charlie Abrahams Photography

Chambers, who has an estimated net worth of about $2 billion, told the Journal that he purchased the smaller condo as a place to live while awaiting the completion of a larger home at the Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street, down the street in Back Bay. He closed on the 5,500-square-foot unit on the 59th floor at One Dalton for almost $18 million in 2019.

The former Navy aviation electrician is now ready to unload his Boylston Street apartment. Chambers said he gutted the interior of the unit and added all-new heating and electrical systems, along with Venetian plaster walls and coffered ceilings.

“I never realized I would be there as long as I have been,” he told the Journal.

The 12th-floor apartment was originally three contiguous units, combined by a prior owner, Carucci told the publication. Each room of the condo has large windows facing the Public Garden, including the closets.

Chambers also owns a home in Connecticut, but he told the Journal that he spends his work days in the Boston area and that both apartments are a short drive to his Somerville office. He entered the car sales business in the 1980s and has since grown to become a highly recognizable name in the industry.

