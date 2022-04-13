Juul settles with Washington state for $22.5 million

E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Washington state $22.5 million and has agreed to a variety of reforms to prevent underage use and sales under a settlement announced Wednesday by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit in September 2020, saying the country’s largest e-cigarette company targeted underage consumers and deceived consumers about the addictiveness of its product. Ferguson said that upon the product’s launch in 2015, the company flooded social media with colorful ads, fueling a spike in use and nicotine addiction among teens. It’s the fourth such settlement with states by the company within the past year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon hits third-party sellers with new surcharge

Amazon is taking a step to offset its rising costs, announcing Wednesday it will add a 5 percent “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the e-commerce giant’s fulfillment services. The Seattle-based company said on its website that the added fees, which take effect April 28, are “subject to change” and will apply to both apparel and non-apparel items. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for further details on the move. But in a notice sent to sellers Wednesday, the company said its costs had gone up since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic due to increases in hourly wages, the hiring of workers and construction of more warehouses. Amazon competitors FedEx and UPS both have fuel surcharges. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EXERCISE EQUIPMENT

Peloton stock up on plea that the company be sold

Peloton shares rose more than 5.5 percent on Wednesday after investor Blackwells Capital reiterated a plea to put the fitness company up for sale and decried its performance under a new chief executive officer. Peloton had been down 34 percent this year through Tuesday’s close. New CEO Barry McCarthy took the helm in February and has vowed to turn around the company, which had been thriving during pandemic lockdowns but is now struggling with slowing demand. But he has dismissed the idea of selling the business — irking investors like Blackwells, which says that Amazon and others could be bidders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Chase quarterly profit plummets on inflation, Ukraine

JPMorgan Chase said its first quarter profits dropped by 42 percent from last year, partly because the bank wrote down nearly $1.5 billion in assets due to higher inflation and the Russian-Ukrainian War. The nation’s largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $8.3 billion, or $2.63 per share, down from a profit of $14.3 billion, or $4.50 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Much of JPMorgan’s profit decline came because, the year before, the bank released more than $4 billion in credit reserves tied to the improving economy and waning COVID-19 pandemic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

BlackRock continues to draws billions

Investors continued to pour money into BlackRock Inc.’s funds in the first quarter, seemingly undeterred by falling stock prices, surging inflation, and war in Europe. Even as uncertainty mounted over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s response to fast-rising consumer prices, clients added a total of $114 billion to BlackRock’s long-term investment products in the three months through March, the New York-based firm said Wednesday in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GENDER GAP

Study says women worry that they are making as much as other women, not men

Making everyone’s salary public is supposed to be a great equalizer, but a new study finds women are more concerned with keeping up with each other than closing the gender pay gap. A report published by the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, presents a startling, if sobering finding: Women in the workplace take for granted that they will be making less than their male peers, and so use pay transparency to turn their attention instead to whether they’re paid in line with other women at the same company. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SEA REGULATION

Commercial fishing trips to get more monitoring

The federal government has approved a proposal to increase at-sea monitoring of some commercial fishing trips to 100 percent. At-sea monitors are workers who collect data on board commercial fishing boats to help inform regulations and management of species. The government approved the new, higher percentage of trip cover on Tuesday, said Michael Pentony, a regional administrator with the National Marine Fisheries Service. The rules apply to valuable species that are harvested in the Northeast such as cod, haddock, and flounder. Pentony said the new rules will replace the old process of calculating a target for the level of monitoring coverage every year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RESTAURANTS

World-reknowned Noma to open pop-up location in Brooklyn

It’s hard enough to get a seat at Noma in Copenhagen, where the waiting list routinely contains thousands of names. Now, devotees of René Redzepi’s influential restaurant, currently the No. 1-ranked restaurant by World’s 50 Best — the fifth time it’s achieved that recognition — will have a new reservation to covet. Noma will open a pop-up location in Brooklyn, N.Y., for five nights, May 16-20, in a specially built venue at 26 Bridge St. in the Dumbo neighborhood. The restaurant will serve 50 guests each night. Nine-course dinners, which will include beverage pairings and service, will cost $700, not including sales tax. Reservations will go live on Wednesday, April 27, at 12 p.m. East Coast time on Resy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PANDEMIC

Locked in factory workers see movies, play cards, and take walks

Workers locked in Volkswagen’s Shanghai factory are getting movie nights and scheduled exercise to keep them entertained after production was idled by the city’s prolonged lockdown. While at least several dozen employees initially volunteered to sleep at the plant to keep it running on a so-called closed loop system, those plans were eventually abandoned as the worsening COVID-19 outbreak saw the lockdown extended. With no way to return home and the supply of required auto parts also disrupted, the workers are still on site. To keep them occupied, the company has arranged group activities, starting with a walk around the factory at 10 a.m., according to a screenshot of the schedule seen by Bloomberg News. That’s followed by lunch and rest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., movie time and cards in the afternoon, and cardio training at 4 p.m. The next two hours are taken up by dinner and showers, followed by movie night. The company has even organized voluntary garbage collecting. All staff are required to take a rapid COVID test each morning. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DAIRY

Mon dieu: Pass the processed American cheese

Europe, famed for its delicious gouda, brie, and mozzarella, is facing shortfalls of milk. As a result, it’s buying up more US cheese — the cheap, the processed kind. Take the Netherlands, for example, whose imports of US cheese skyrocketed according to the latest government data. They mostly bought commodity cheese, the kind used as slices atop burgers. It’s all due to lower cheese prices in the United States, which could be prompting the bigger purchases overseas, said Mary Keough Ledman, global strategist for dairy at Rabobank. Milk and cheese have become more expensive to produce pretty much everywhere around the world, especially in Europe. — BLOOMBERG NEWS