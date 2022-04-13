Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Early migrants reported from Santuit Pond in Mashpee included a great-crested flycatcher and a blue-gray gnatcatcher, and other sightings included a blue-winged teal, 68 ring-necked ducks, 2 bald eagles, and 16 osprey.

A little blue heron was at High Head in North Truro.

Recent sightings (through April 5) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 3 common murres, a black guillemot, 50 razorbills, 6 great cormorants. a merlin, a snowy owl, and an American pipit.

Birds at Nauset Beach in Orleans included a pectoral sandpiper, a short-billed dowitcher, a short-eared owl, 4 yellow-bellied sapsuckers, an American kestrel, a barn swallow, 6 purple finches, 4 fox sparrows, a Nelson’s sparrow, 3 saltmarsh sparrows, a vesper sparrow, 4 Ipswich Savannah sparrows, and 2 Eastern meadowlarks.

Birds at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in Harwich included 31 green-winged teal, 3 Wilson’s snipe, 25 greater yellowlegs, 4 bald eagles, 18 osprey, 2 snowy egrets, and 75 black-crowned night-herons.

Other sightings around the Cape included a very early common tern reported from Bourne, a glaucous gull at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, 6 black vultures in Centerville plus single birds in Dennis and Barnstable, a marsh wren in Eastham, and a red crossbill in Wellfleet.