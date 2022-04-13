Fund-raiser for Celtics exec Heather Walker supports fight against rare brain cancer

“My key message is that we want to cure cancer,” Walker, 50, said in an interview Wednesday, adding that she feels good today and is taking it one day at a time. “My other big message is to do one fun thing every day. That’s why I started the hashtag #MoveForHeather — to raise exposure for glioblastoma brain cancer. It’s an underfunded cancer, and [exposure] is what doctors need for funding and research.”

Glioblastoma is an aggressive, underfunded form of cancer, and upon her stage four July 2021 diagnosis, Walker created the Move 4 Heather Challenge to raise money for glioblastoma research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she’s being treated. Move 4 Heather has raised more than $300,000 for cancer research.

About 200 people gathered on Monday night in support of Heather Walker, the vice president of public relations for the Boston Celtics, who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer last summer .

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

But Monday’s event was all about Walker, and the fundraiser was meant to jumpstart a separate campaign to raise money that will directly benefit Walker’s family. She and her husband, Stephen, have two daughters, Samantha, 12, and Taylor, 10. So far, more than $40,000 in donations have been made to the family fund, and the goal is to “keep it moving.”

Advertisement

“It’s a long road ahead,” said Walker’s friend, Mariellen Burns, adding that the family has encountered significant financial stress since Walker’s diagnosis. “She’s been so focused on fundraising efforts [for Dana Farber], it took a lot of convincing to get her to focus on this one — to get her to focus on herself.”

“No one wants to be in this position,” Walker said. “But the support I felt on Monday was beyond words. It was absolutely amazing.”

Monday’s fundraiser was hosted not far from TD Garden at West End Johnnie’s, and welcomed friends and colleagues of Walker and her family, including Mix 104.1 hosts Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy Murphy, former Patriot Max Lane, former Celtic and TV analyst Brian Scalabrine, and Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla, among other guests.

Advertisement

Walker has been working for the Celtics since 2006, and is currently on disability as she undergoes treatment. Her plan is to kick cancer, and eventually go back.

“When you’re told you have 12 to 15 months to live, you have to spend every day being thankful you’re alive,” Walker said. “That’s why I came up with the mission to do one fun thing every day, but to also cure cancer. People, and myself, don’t deserve to go through this. We deserve to be survivors.”

















Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.