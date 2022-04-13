Welcome back, valued customers. Now, please pay attention while we remind you of the do’s and don’ts of air travel.

We’re thrilled to have you back. We know many of you haven’t been on an airplane for more than two years, so please listen carefully to our safety and reintroduction announcement.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome aboard TardyJet Airlines Flight 666 to Orlando. We are currently 15th — perhaps 16th — in line for takeoff. We ask that you fasten your seat belts at this time and secure all baggage either under the seat in front of you or in the overhead compartments. Repeatedly slamming the door of the overhead bin will not make your overstuffed carry-on fit. Please refer to the rules of spatial relations card in your seat-back pocket.

We ask at this time that you make sure your seat and tray table are in the upright position. If you choose to recline your seat at anytime during the flight, please remember that your flight attendants are not referees. If the person behind you throws a drink at you for reclining, do not ring for help. You have brought this upon yourself, and the thrown drink is karma. Accept it.

Please do not take a shot of tequila every time the seat belt sign is illuminated. How many times do we need to tell you that it’s not a drinking game? Shutterstock/Kirill Nosov

When the seat belt sign is illuminated, you must fasten your seat belt. Insert the metal fittings one into the other, and tighten by pulling on the loose end of the strap. Please do not take a shot of tequila every time the seat belt sign is illuminated. How many times do we need to tell you that it’s not a drinking game?

Smoking is prohibited for the duration of the flight. We wish we were also able to prohibit bare feet, any foot-related grooming, including, but not limited to, toenail clipping, dead skin peeling, and toe jam picking. Sadly FAA regulations have not us allowed us to do so.

There are six emergency exits on this aircraft. Take a minute to locate the exit closest to you. They’re generally easy to find because the people sitting in exit rows are looking quite pleased with themselves and giving you a very smug look right now because they have more space. You can read the look as “I’m a better person than you because I paid $85 dollars for three additional inches.” Perhaps you remember this from your pre-pandemic flights?

Should the cabin experience a sudden loss of pressure, stay calm and listen for instructions from the cabin crew. Do not use turbulence as an excuse to start making small talk with the person sitting next to you. She’s wearing headphones for a reason. Take a hint already.

Oxygen masks will drop down from above your seat. Place the mask over your mouth and nose, like this. Pull the strap to tighten it. These are oxygen masks, so your views on the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are not relevant. Do not start screaming that the CDC is making you wear an oxygen mask, COVID is a hoax, or that you think Dr. Fauci is Beelzebub in bifocals.

If you are traveling with children, make sure that your own mask is on first before helping your children. Again, these are oxygen masks. No one is trying to tell you how to raise your child. If an oxygen mask drops from above, you have more important things to worry about than what your friends on Facebook think.

Conversely, do not try to pry the oxygen masks out from above if the person sitting beside you hasn’t showered since March 2020 or has made the terrible decision to bring a Beef Chalupa Extreme meal (with extra jalapeño) from Taco Bell on the plane.

Please refrain from kicking the seat in front of you for the duration of the flight. This is not an FAA rule, just something that you shouldn’t do. If you notice your child kicking a seat, tell them they won’t be going to Disney World, and instead will be spending the week at Gatorland if they don’t stop immediately.

Federal law prohibits tampering with, disabling, or destroying any lavatory smoke detector. You are also not allowed to lock yourself into a lavatory and pretend that you’re sitting in first class for the duration of the flight.

A life vest is located in a pouch under your seat or between the armrests. When instructed to do so, open the plastic pouch and remove the vest. Slip it over your head. Pass the straps around your waist and adjust at the front. Depending on the behavior or alcohol consumption of passengers, you may notice the cabin crew wearing life vests throughout today’s flight. Please don’t be alarmed. They are wearing them as armor to protect themselves from the punching and slapping.

As a reminder, the cabin crew is here for your safety. They not punching bags. We are already short-staffed, so if you harm a flight attendant in any way whatsoever, you’ll be cleaning the onboard bathrooms for the remainder of the flight. Good luck with that.

Please do not punch fellow passengers, you bunch of good-for-nothing, knuckle-dragging … I mean, valued and cherished customers. TardyJet is an airline, not “Fight Club.” We have been ranked “more spacious than a 10-gallon aquarium” and “almost tolerable” for the past two years by the readers of “Try ‘n’ Fly” magazine. Don’t mess this us up for us!

At this time, your portable electronic devices must be set to airplane mode until an announcement is made upon arrival. If we catch you out of airplane mode, we will clear your browser history and your Wordle streak will come to a swift end. When using portable electronic devices, remember to wear headphones. Your child may love Peppa Pig, but none of your fellow passengers want to listen to the adventures of a pig that looks like it belongs in a freak show. There is something seriously wrong with that pig.

Now please, sit back and enjoy the TardyJet experience. We are now 14th in line for takeoff.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.