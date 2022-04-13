fb-pixel Skip to main content

Authorities in Springfield to discuss arrest of alleged serial rapist

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated April 13, 2022, 20 minutes ago

Authorities in central Massachusetts have arrested an alleged serial rapist who stands accused of assaulting at least six women over a nine-month span, and Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is slated to brief reporters about the investigation Wednesday morning, his office said.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Springfield, Gulluni’s office said in a brief advisory. The advisory didn’t name the alleged rapist.

Gulluni will be joined at the briefing by members of state and local law enforcement, according to the advisory.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

