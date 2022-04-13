Authorities in Springfield to discuss arrest of alleged serial rapist

Authorities in central Massachusetts have arrested an alleged serial rapist who stands accused of assaulting at least six women over a nine-month span, and Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is slated to brief reporters about the investigation Wednesday morning, his office said.
The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Springfield, Gulluni’s office said in a brief advisory. The advisory didn’t name the alleged rapist.
Gulluni will be joined at the briefing by members of state and local law enforcement, according to the advisory.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
