Authorities in Springfield to discuss arrest of alleged serial rapist

Authorities in central Massachusetts have arrested an alleged serial rapist who stands accused of assaulting at least six women over a nine-month span, and Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is slated to brief reporters about the investigation Wednesday morning, his office said.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Springfield, Gulluni’s office said in a brief advisory. The advisory didn’t name the alleged rapist.