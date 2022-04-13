Cafe Martin West Street in Newton carries on its namesake’s legacy of friendship and caring

John Martin, a New England Sports Network cameraman for over 19 years, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2016, and he eventually had to stop working.

Adrienne Martin, John’s wife and the owner of Cafe Martin , said she wanted to combine her husband’s affinity for sports and comfort foods in the design of the cafe.

Growing from a home-gathering space into an established restaurant, Cafe Martin West Street is a promise that captures the late John Martin’s legacy in the Newton community.

“He loved his job, and he made the most of it,” Adrienne said.

Upon his diagnosis, the couple opened up their home for community gatherings during John’s battle with the disease. Their home eventually earned the nickname “Cafe Martin.”

A Martin Magic coincidence brought this painting into Adrienne Martin’s hands, and it is displayed in a busy hallway of the restaurant. Kendall Richards

After John died in 2018, his wife said, she decided she wanted to continue the tradition they started in their home. This time, she said, they wanted to involve the Newton community.

Things fell into place, she said, when the location of the West Street Tavern, a beloved local restaurant 7 West St. in Nonantum, became available for lease last year.

“It was important to keep the integrity of the former West Street Tavern and to merge the two communities, brands, and legends together,” Adrienne said.

Jill Keaveney, an old friend of Adrienne’s, has been going to Cafe Martin once a week since it opened.

“She wants it all to be about the community. She wants people to come in, have a good time, and feel relaxed,” Keaveney said.

Jefferey Ryder, bartender at Cafe Martin, said he worked with Adrienne back in 1989, and became a member of the team after hearing of the new plan.

“There’s something magical about this place. We call it Martin Magic,” Ryder said.

Since its first day, Ryder said Cafe Martin has “progressively become busier and busier.”

Genevieve Landers, bartender, makes drinks as customers connect and socialize. Kendall Richards

Cafe Martin only opened for dinner service in the beginning, Ryder said, but now the restaurant is open with outdoor patio seating for lunch as well as brunch on the weekends.

Cafe Martin also works to bring awareness to ALS through fundraising and Team Cafe Martin — an extension of the cafe’s community that volunteers at charity and fundraising events for ALS.

Adrienne, who is on the board of Compassionate Care ALS, a nonprofit designed to help people diagnosed with ALS to navigate their journey through the disease, said they also have an “Artist of the Month” program, which features local artists and has their work for sale.

“It’s another layer of bringing the community together,” she said. They wanted to build an inclusive environment with Cafe Martin to make an “elevated” tavern experience, she said.

In March, Teresa Surette’s watercolor and acrylic ink paintings lined the walls of Cafe Martin’s dining area. This month, the cafe is showcasing the art of Surette’s 7-year-old daughter Saige.

“The Newton community and the people that loved West Street love it here,” Adrienne Martin said, “to have their home away from home back.”

She said when her husband was diagnosed, the Boston sports media and communities rallied around them.

“Cafe Martin is our way to give back and continue the love in the community,” she said.

Cafe Martin West Street has expanded its hours and now offers patio dining. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff







