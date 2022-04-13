California based company to pay more than $900k to settle illegal dog-leasing suit in Mass.

Monterey Financial Services, a California-based company, agreed to provide more than $930,000 in debt relief and restitution to settle allegations that it illegally leased dogs in Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, Monterey will waive outstanding debt held by consumers, provide payments to eligible consumers, and transfer full ownership of leased dogs to hundreds of Massachusetts residents, Healey’s office said in a statement.

Dog leases function similarly to those of cars where the consumer is required to make monthly payments for the duration of the lease before making a final payment and taking ownership of the dog. If a dog owner misses a payment, the dog could be repossessed by the pet store, Healey’s office said.