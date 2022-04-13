California based company to pay more than $900k to settle illegal dog-leasing suit in Mass.

Monterey Financial Services, a California-based company, agreed to provide more than $930,000 in debt relief and restitution to settle allegations that it illegally leased dogs in Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Wednesday.
As part of the agreement, Monterey will waive outstanding debt held by consumers, provide payments to eligible consumers, and transfer full ownership of leased dogs to hundreds of Massachusetts residents, Healey’s office said in a statement.
Dog leases function similarly to those of cars where the consumer is required to make monthly payments for the duration of the lease before making a final payment and taking ownership of the dog. If a dog owner misses a payment, the dog could be repossessed by the pet store, Healey’s office said.
The settlement also alleges that Monterey engaged in illegal collection practices to collect outstanding payments on the leases, Healey’s office said. Monterey is the third company in under a year to settle allegations that it took part in illegal dog-leasing in Massachusetts.
The Globe reported last year that Credova Financial, LLC and Nextep Holdings, LLC, agreed to waive dog lease balances totaling more than $126,000 as part of an April 2021 settlement with Healey’s office.
Healey’s office uncovered Monterey’s dog leasing practice while investigating the Nevada-based Credova Financial, the statement said.
“Families in Massachusetts looking to get a dog should not be trapped in leasing agreements that are harmful, expensive, and illegal,” Healey said in the statement. “We will take action to stop this exploitive practice of using dogs as emotional leverage, and are pleased to get results for pet owners involved with these finance companies.”
In addition to canceling existing balances on leases, which total more than $700,000, Monterey agreed to pay $175,000 in restitution to consumers. The company will also be required to pay $50,000 to the state, Healey’s office said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.