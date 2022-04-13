fb-pixel Skip to main content

Conn. man arrested with ghost guns, 3D printer, and homemade bombs

By The Associated PressUpdated April 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
"Ghost guns" were displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in California, on Nov. 27, 2019.Haven Daley/Associated Press

Dozens of ghost guns, a 3D printer and homemade bombs have been seized in Connecticut as police arrested a man they believe was manufacturing and selling a variety of illegal firearms, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

A task force of state and local police and federal agents charged Steven Gerent-Mastrianni, 39, of New Britain on Tuesday with numerous crimes including firearms trafficking, selling assault weapons, possession of a machine gun, and selling large-capacity magazines.

Gerent-Mastrianni was detained on $500,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Police said Gerent-Mastrianni, who holds a valid pistol permit, had an illegal ghost gun pistol on him when he was arrested.

Police obtained warrants to search Gerent-Mastrianni’s home and vehicles, through which they seized about 125 firearms — most of them ghost guns — as well as components capable of making guns fully automatic.

Authorities said they also found a 3D printer, hundreds of high-capacity magazines, 30,000 to 40,000 rounds of ammunition, and three homemade explosive devices.

