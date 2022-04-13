Governor Lamont nominates former prosecutor to Conn. Supreme Court

Governor Ned Lamont on Wednesday nominated Joan Alexander, a state judge and former prosecutor, to serve on the state Supreme Court.

Alexander, 59, of Cromwell, who now faces legislative confirmation, would succeed Supreme Court Justice Christine Keller, who announced earlier this month that she would be taking senior, part-time status on the court.

Alexander has been a state judge since 2000, having been nominated by then-Governor John Rowland, a Republican. She has served on the state’s second-highest court, the Appellate Court, since 2020.