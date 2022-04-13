Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom pleads not guilty to gun charges

The stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl, who has been accused of lying that the child was living with her to collect welfare benefits, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new, unrelated charges that she received stolen firearms, days after the girl’s father was arrested on similar charges.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, is accused of receiving a rifle and a shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22 of 2019, knowing that they had been stolen or believing they had probably been stolen.

Montgomery, who was arrested Tuesday, waived arraignment. A bail hearing hasn't been scheduled.