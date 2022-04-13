‘I never realized I would end up here’: WWII veteran, 96, receives France’s highest honor

Maser survived, unlike many comrades from his company in the Army’s 103d Infantry Division. And on Wednesday, seated in a wheelchair with a Bronze Star and Purple Heart pinned to his brown tweed jacket, Maser looked up with a smile as the French consul general to Boston approached him.

“I’m going to die,” he thought, German mortar shells exploding all around him. “And I’ve never kissed a girl before.”

CAMBRIDGE — Seventy-seven years ago, US infantryman Clark Maser lay on a cold battlefield in France, wounded in three places in his legs, waiting for his life to end at only 19 years old.

From left, Minot Maser talked with his father, World War II veteran Clark Maser, 96, at the ceremony with French Consul General Arnaud Mentré and Lise Veronneau, honorary consul of France to Vermont.

Maser, 96, was proclaimed a chevalier, or knight, of the Legion of Honor, the highest award that the French government can bestow, to honor his sacrifice to help liberate France from its Nazi occupiers.

“You are a true hero for the United States, but you are also a hero for us, the French people,” said Arnaud Mentré, the consul general, in a quiet, celebratory ceremony at the diplomat’s official residence in Cambridge. “It was one of the darkest hours of my country.”

“Thank you, I greatly appeciate it,” Maser said softly as Mentré lifted the medal from a red velvet cushion.

For Maser, who spent most of his adult life as a lawyer in California, returning to Cambridge for the honor was something of a homecoming. Born into poverty in a Chicago boarding house, he attended Harvard Law School on the GI Bill after the war and now lives now in Littleton, N.H., close to a seasonal home in Greensboro, Vt., that the family has owned for decades.

He became a wealthy man, representing the likes of US Steel, UPS, and even actress Shirley Temple Black in his general practice, all while devoting long hours of his spare time to community and civic causes, said his son, Minot Maser.

But across a long and full life, his son said, the one and a half months that Maser spent in France remain the most impactful.

“It was a good time to serve one’s country,” said Clark Maser, a private first class who enlisted on his 18th birthday. “I never realized I would end up here.”

Maser also hadn’t realized he would end up as his company’s interpreter, having studied French in only the seventh and eighth grades. But on the troop transport to the French port of Marseilles in fall 1944, Maser checked a box on a questionnaire that, yes, he knew a little French.

Once they arrived in France, Maser was asked to inquire in each village when the enemy had last passed through and where good encampments could be found. He also had his first taste of alcohol, drinking a fair amount of red wine that grateful townspeople were giving to the advancing American troops.

He also displayed the curiosity that became a hallmark of his life, his son said, hitching a ride back to Marseilles on a supply truck to see his first opera, “La traviata.” Maser was struck by how emaciated the performers seemed after years of occupation.

In addition to his interpreter duties, Maser became a company messenger because he had run the quarter-mile in high school. That job nearly proved to be fatal when his unit came under intense mortar fire near Itterswiller, a village in Alsace.

As the infantryman ran messages, the 160 men of his company were almost wiped out. On his final dash as a courier, shrapnel struck him in both legs, one of them coming within an inch of the femoral artery.

“It was akin to being rammed by a telephone pole,” his son said.

Wounded and down, Maser found his mind wandered from one agonizing thought to another: Who would win the battle? Would the Germans administer a coup de grâce to the wounded? What about hypothermia?

Those memories remain indelible for Maser, who soon found himself on a transport ship home, where he was discharged as 60 percent disabled. Still, again with the help of the GI Bill, he attended the University of California Berkeley, where he played varsity tennis despite the damage to his legs.

He also became engaged in causes of social justice, he said, organizing a student protest and boycott of a local bowling alley, where Black people were allowed only to set pins, not to play. The rules were changed.

“I just thought that people weren’t as well treated as they could have been,” Maser said before the ceremony. “I always tried to bend over backward to give them advice.”

Among Maser's medals are a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

In later years, he led an environmental effort to keep jet-skis off Caspian Lake in Greensboro. Vermont’s governor, Phil Scott, expressed thanks for Maser’s “selfless and heroic” wartime service in a tribute read Wednesday by Lise Veronneau, France’s honorary consul in Vermont.

Even at 96, Maser remains intensely interested in developments in Europe, following the war in Ukraine on a daily basis, his son said.

After the speeches, the consul general invited the guests to enjoy some Champagne. Minot Maser also encouraged them to sample Riesling from a vineyard near the battlefield where his father was wounded.

The elder Maser took in the scene, used both hands to lift a glass of Champagne to his lips, and quietly accepted thanks and congratulations.

“I was lucky,” Maser said with a smile. “Now, I’m just trying to live out my life the best I can.”





