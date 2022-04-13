Justice Department announces court-ordered reforms of Springfield Police Department to address excessive force claims

The US Justice Department announced Wednesday that the Springfield Police Department has agreed to a consent decree to resolve a civil rights lawsuit brought by the government, alleging that some officers routinely used excessive force and were not held accountable.

The proposed settlement will mandate court-ordered reforms aimed at addressing a pattern of misconduct detailed in a report issued two years ago by federal investigators. They found that officers assigned to a narcotics unit, which has since been disbanded, needlessly escalated encounters with civilians, punched people in the face, failed to report physical confrontations, and were seldom disciplined.

“We found deficiencies in policies, training and accountability mechanisms,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the Justice Department’s civil rights division, said at a news conference Wednesday. “These deficiencies allowed for violent uses of force to go unreported and unchecked. The pattern or practice of unlawful conduct eroded the public’s trust and undermined the police department’s ability to fight crime.”