Low-altitude helicopter flights to measure background radiation are part of the Boston Marathon security preparations

If you see a low-flying helicopter hovering above the route of the Boston Marathon, there’s no need to worry.
Authorities said low-altitude helicopter flights will be conducted Thursday through Monday to measure background radiation in preparation for the race.
The US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will be using a twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter equipped with radiation-sensing technology to “measure expected background radiation as part of standard preparations,” officials said in a statement.
“These surveys are a normal part of security and emergency preparedness activities,” National Nuclear Security Administration officials said in the statement. “NNSA is making the public aware of the upcoming flights so citizens who see the low-flying aircraft are not alarmed.”
The helicopter will fly during daylight hours in a grid pattern as low as 150 feet above the ground at a speed of approximately 80 miles per hour, officials said.
Massachusetts State Police also tweeted out an announcement about the upcoming helicopter flights.
“These are a normal part of the joint security plan and are no need for alarm,” State Police said in the tweet.
