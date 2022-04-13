Maine’s outer space program may get an upgrade

The Maine Legislature has approved a proposal to create a public-private partnership to help grow the state’s aerospace industry.

The Maine Senate enacted the proposal to create the Maine Space Corporation on Monday. Supporters of the idea said they envision the corporation as a central hub for innovation and economic development in the state's air and space industry.

Members of the air and space industry have taken an interest in Maine in recent years, in part because it is home to the former Loring Airforce Base and Brunswick Landing. The state's geography and existing infrastructure make it a candidate to serve as a site for small launches, industry members have said.