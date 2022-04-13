Man arrested in connection with December double homicide in Worcester

Burns’ arrest follows a “lengthy investigation” by Worcester police, officials said. He is slated to be arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday, according to court records.

Christopher Burns, 37, of Vernon Street in Worcester, was apprehended at about 6:05 a.m. Wednesday on an arrest warrant charging him with two counts of murder, unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and armed career criminal level 2, police said.

A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of murder in connection with a December double homicide in Worcester, Worcester police said in a statement .

Police were dispatched to the Diamond Inn at 271 Grafton St. on Dec. 8, 2021, at about 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a statement filed by police in court.

Two men suffering from gunshot wounds were found on the sidewalk and transported to the hospital by Worcester EMS, where they were pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m. and 2:42 a.m., respectively, police said.

An autopsy found that the first victim’s cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and left lower extremity, and the second victim died of gunshot wounds to the neck and torso, police said.

Police reconstructed the scene, and it was suggested that the shots were fired “from an area beside 270-272 Grafton Street,” which is accessible by a walkway on Mendon Street, police said in the statement.

The investigation found that Burns allegedly arrived at the Diamond Inn at 12:50 a.m. in a Jeep Renegade, and the two victims arrived at 1:40 a.m. in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the police statement. The two victims were not allowed to enter because “last call” was already announced, police said.

“At some point after their arrival, Victim 1 knocked on a window at the Diamond Inn. Burns’s demeanor changed when Victim 1 knocked on the window,” police said. “Burns then informed some of the patrons at the Diamond Inn that he was ‘going to [expletive] someone up,’ and left the establishment.”

Police allege that Burns got in his car and waited for five minutes before driving away and parking nearby on Mendon Street. While Burns was waiting, police said, the two victims remained outside the Diamond Inn.

Video evidence showed Burns exiting his car and heading on foot toward the walkway where the shots were fired, police said.

“After the time that the shots were fired, Burns is captured on video running back to the Jeep Renegade and fleeing the area at a high rate of speed,” police said. “Based on review of the video evidence Burns is the only person captured traveling towards the area where the shots originated from.”

Police said that “Burns was positively identified to police by witnesses who were in the vehicle with him.”

Burns did not carry a license to carry firearms in the Massachusetts, and he was convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm in New Jersey on Feb. 14, 2006, police said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.