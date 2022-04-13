Man convicted of murdering his wife in Colombia in 1994 arrested in Mass.; was living under fake name in Belmont

William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, fled Colombia following the June 19, 1994, killing of his wife, Laura Rose Agudelo, in Medellín. He had fatally shot his wife and then shot his daughter when she tried to intervene, the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI on Wednesday arrested an international fugitive who had been living under an assumed name in Belmont and had been convicted in absentia in his home nation of Colombia for the 1994 slaying of his wife and attempted murder of his daughter, authorities said.

“William Hernando Usma Acosta is a convicted cold-blooded killer who thought he could evade justice by entering the United States and creating a new identity for himself so he could live under the radar,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said in the statement. “He needs to face justice for what he did, and today’s arrest ensures that he will. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will not be a safe haven for those wanted in their native countries, and the FBI will continue to leverage our international partnerships to remove dangerous fugitives like him from our communities.”

Acosta, who had been living in Belmont under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, fled Colombia shortly after the murder, and Interpol put out a Red Notice for him, the statement said. A Colombian court convicted him in 1996 of committing the domestic violence killing and sentenced him to 45 years in prison, a penalty later reduced to 28 years based on new sentencing guidelines, the FBI said.

He was tracked to Belmont and arrested Wednesday without incident as he was heading into work in Waltham, the statement said. The bureau didn’t identify his workplace.

Immigration records show Acosta arrived in the US illegally when he crossed the Mexican border in 1995, according to the statement. He married an American citizen three years later and obtained lawful permanent resident status while living in Somerville, the statement said.

Acosta later moved to Belmont with his wife and son, and he got on the bureau’s radar in 2020 when he submitted his application for naturalization to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a necessary step to becoming a US citizen, according to the statement.

As part of his application, the FBI said, he submitted a Colombian birth certificate and fingerprints. The FBI compared the prints to a separate set provided by Colombian National Police and determined they were an exact match, according to the statement. Investigators also determined his Colombian birth certificate was fraudulent, the statement said.

“Today’s arrest has ensured that this dangerous and convicted killer will face justice for his crimes,” said Todd M. Lyons, field office director for enforcement and removal operations at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Boston, in the statement.

Lyons said his team is “proud to have been part of this joint effort with our federal partners. Acosta will no longer pose a threat to the residents of the Commonwealth thanks to the tireless efforts of an outstanding team of law enforcement professionals in both the United States and Colombia.”

The statement said ICE will launch proceedings to remove Acosta from the US and transfer him to Colombian law enforcement.





