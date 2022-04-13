Man fatally shot in Roxbury, third homicide in Boston since Friday

One man was shot to death in Roxbury Tuesday night, the third homicide in Boston since last Friday, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to a 911 call and a Shotspotter activation to 66 Walnut Park around 10:58 p.m., Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman said Wednesday.

Officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead on the scene, Boyle said.