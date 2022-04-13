Man fatally shot in Roxbury, third homicide in Boston since Friday

One man was shot to death in Roxbury Tuesday night, the third homicide in Boston since last Friday, according to Boston police.
Officers responded to a 911 call and a Shotspotter activation to 66 Walnut Park around 10:58 p.m., Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman said Wednesday.
Officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead on the scene, Boyle said.
A second shooting victim was also found and they were taken to an undisclosed hospital, he said. No information was released on this person because they are a witness to a crime, he said.
Last Friday, 23-year-old Dreshaun Johnson of Mattapan was fatally shot in a Roslindale gas station and on Monday at 5:46 p.m., a man whose name has not been released by police, was killed on Keegan Street in Roxbury, according to police.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
