The May-like warmth may stick around Greater Boston a bit a longer

Once again today we’re going to have temperatures above average, not exceedingly so but nevertheless warmer than you’d expect this time of year.

The weather the past 24 hours has been unusually mild, more like late May than April. Yesterday’s high of 70 at Logan Airport was average for May 27.

A blend of clouds and sunshine will help to boost temperatures into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon, along with a bit of a breeze. It won’t be so windy that you can’t work outside but it will be breezy enough that you’ll notice it.

The interesting part of the forecast comes tomorrow as a warm front approaches. This front will never make it through Southern New England but will provide an enormous temperature contrast. On the south side of the front, through Connecticut and perhaps even into Western Massachusetts, temperatures will get into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

There will be a touch of humidity and it will definitely feel more like summer than April. To the north of the front readings will stay in the 40s with some highs falling to the upper 30s across Northern New England. With such a strong temperature gradient in the area you can count on a lot of cloud cover. Below is a temperature map during the afternoon Thursday and you can clearly see that warm sector through the Mid-Atlantic into Connecticut.

A warm sector of air Thursday will remain west of Boston, where it will be much cooler. WeatherBell

I don’t think we’ll see much in the way of shower activity Thursday until the evening, although I can’t rule out a brief one before that.

A cold front which will bring severe weather to the middle of the country the next couple of days will push eastward Thursday night into early Friday. There are likely to be two days of tornado outbreaks across the country today and tomorrow as a result of the system.

It will push steady showers and even a few thunderstorms through our area Thursday night into early Friday but severe weather shouldn’t be a problem around here.

There is a risk of tornadoes Wednesday across the lower Mississippi Valley. NOAA

On Friday it’s a return to partial sunshine with a continuation of these above-average temperatures. Another front brings a few more showers — but not a washout — for Saturday and that’s going to put an end, for the time being, to this May-in-April temperature pattern.

It’ll be back to the 50s on Sunday and the cooler weather is going to continue into Marathon Monday. Reading should be in the 40s for the start of the race, looking comfortable for both spectators and runners alike. The cooler-than-average conditions are likely to continue through the third week of this month.

Cooler than average temperatures are likely to arrive for the third week of April across the east. NOAA



