Mayflower II returns to Plymouth Harbor

The Mayflower II makes her way along the Cape Cod Canal, as she heads to Plymouth Harbor.

The 65-year-old vessel, a replica of the ship that brought pilgrims to the shores of Patuxet in 1620, departed for Plymouth on Monday, and arrived at Plymouth Harbor around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the museum said in a statement.

The Mayflower II completed its journey back to the State Pier in Plymouth from Mystic, Conn. on Wednesday, after it spent the winter months undergoing routine maintenance and painting, according to Plimoth Patuxet Museums.

The ship was held in dry dock at Henry B. DuPont Preservation Shipyard in the Mystic Seaport during its time away.

The 106-foot wooden ship was towed back to Plymouth by the tugboat Jaguar, which is operated by Mitchell Towing in Fairhaven.

The ship is expected to reopen to the public on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The Mayflower II first arrived in Massachusetts on June 13, 1957, departing from Plymouth in the United Kingdom, the museum said.

















