Mayor Michelle Wu presents $3.99 billion budget, pledging ‘transformative’ change

At Boston’s traditional budget breakfast Wednesday morning in City Hall, “transformational” was the word of the hour, as cabinet official after cabinet official laid out programs and priorities that rely on revenue raised through routine sources like city property taxes as well as one-time federal funds awarded through the 2021 American Rescue Plan. The operating budget Wu proposed would spend $216 million more than in the last fiscal year, and pour hundreds of millions of dollars into challenges like housing and the environment, while allocating smaller slices of the pie for other administration priorities, such as new offices created by Wu for early childhood and Black male advancement. Wu’s proposal would also increase investments in small businesses, expand workforce development, and fund a new office that would connect women- and people of color-owned businesses with city contracts.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday detailed her vision for spending billions of dollars, proposing to marry hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds with the city’s $3.99 billion operating budget for a spending plan that “sets the foundation for our future.”

Advertisement

“This budget is an unprecedented investment because we have an unprecedented moment to connect all the resources together,” Wu said, referring to the federal recovery dollars as well as the city’s operating and capital budgets. “We can do something special and transformative in this moment.”

The rollout launches a monthslong process of hearings and debate over how much the city should spend this fiscal year, and on what. And it comes in the first year of a new budget process that gives the City Council far more power than it has had in the past, a major structural shift that will test Wu’s sway over the body where she served until last year.

Applause rang out frequently Wednesday morning, from tables stacked with city officials enjoying pastries, bacon, and fruit. City councilors and members of Wu’s administration promised to work together in a collaborative process informed by feedback from more than 1,000 participants in city listening sessions and a digital survey.

Advertisement

But many of the new priorities and programs sparking the most excitement would be funded not through the city’s permanent revenue streams, but rather with one-time federal COVID relief funds that must be spent in the next few years. That means that if the city wants to continue the new grants and programs it aims to launch after the federal money dries up, it will need to come up with a new pot of funding.

City officials said those one-time COVID relief dollars would be mobilized as a down payment on systemic change, investments that will address immediate needs while guiding the city to a more sustainable future. Some investments, like tens of millions slated for improvements at the Mildred C. Hailey public housing complex, are one-time expenditures. But others, like spending to support workforce development in child care, will have to prove their worth to city budget writers if they are to stay funded into the future. Wu has said launching the new programs now, and demonstrating their value, will make the case that the programs merit ongoing funding.

Among the most notable investments envisioned by Wu’s spending plan is a major increase in funding for affordable housing, a total of $380 million over several years for everything from financial assistance for first-generation homebuyers to improvements at public housing complexes to new affordable units. Boston residents consistently name housing one of their top concerns, with rents skyrocketing and homeownership increasingly out of reach for all but the wealthiest residents.

Advertisement

“In my history at the city, and probably in all of City Hall’s history, there has never been this kind of investment in righting our housing issues,” said Sheila Dillon, the city’s veteran housing chief. “I have never been so excited about a budget before.”

The proposed budget also includes a roughly 1 percent cut to the Boston Police Department, a line item that may prove contentious in this year’s debate. Debate over police funding has proven deeply contentious in the past two years, drawing dissenting votes on the city budget from councilors including Wu.

The 1 percent decrease is a far smaller trim than many local officials — including Wu herself — have advocated for in the past, particularly in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd, when Wu signed on to a letter calling for the police budget to be slashed by 10 percent.

“I’ve always believed that it’s pretty arbitrary to pick a number,” Wu told reporters after the breakfast. “It’s really about what impact we deliver to our residents with that.”

The city will work to diversify the police force, she said, and link public safety and public health efforts.

Justin Sterritt, Boston’s chief financial officer, said the decrease in police funding is in large part the result of a lower payroll burden, as the department saw a number of more highly paid, senior officers retire, while hiring new recruits at lower salaries.

Advertisement

Jamarhl Crawford, a police reform activist who sat on the city’s Police Reform Task Force in 2020, called the minor cut a first step, and said he hopes the reduction would prompt police to keep a tighter rein on their finances.

“I guess you have to start somewhere, chipping away a little at a time, but there’s a lot more tightening up that could be done in the BPD,” Crawford added.

Wu’s first budget proposal as mayor comes in a year when the City Council enjoys new power under a process approved by Boston voters in a 2021 referendum. In previous years, the City Council had been empowered only to approve or reject the mayor’s proposed budget, and could transfer funds only if the mayor requested it. The new process allows the council to amend the budget, so long as it does not exceed the original amount proposed by the mayor.

Supporters argue the new budget process will be more democratic and transparent, since councilors will have greater opportunity to advocate for their constituents’ interests. But critics warn the change will make for a chaotic budgeting process that could risk the city’s credit rating.

The mayor emphasized Wednesday that she plans to work collaboratively with the council as it wields its new authority.

Advertisement

Councilor Kenzie Bok, who chairs the committee that will oversee ARPA spending, compared the potential of that money to the impact of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal, pledging to prioritize systemic solutions to the city’s most urgent problems,

“There are no small solutions,” she said, repeating it for emphasis. But nonetheless, she was optimistic about what the money could achieve: “I hope that our New Deal leaves a permanent mark like the last one.”

Ivy Scott of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

















Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.