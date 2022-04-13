A motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 in Newbury

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Newbury Wednesday evening, State Police said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m.
State Police responded to the crash at 6:15 p.m. on the I-95 southbound near Exit 81, State Police said. Crime Scene Services and Collision Analysis Section responded to the scene.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
No additional information was available.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.