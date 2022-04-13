fb-pixel Skip to main content

A motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 in Newbury

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated April 13, 2022, 16 minutes ago

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Newbury Wednesday evening, State Police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m.

State Police responded to the crash at 6:15 p.m. on the I-95 southbound near Exit 81, State Police said. Crime Scene Services and Collision Analysis Section responded to the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

No additional information was available.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video