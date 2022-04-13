NTSB continues to investigate Red Line death on the ground in Boston

Two National Transportation Safety Board investigators continue to work on the ground in Boston to determine how a man died at the Broadway T Station Sunday.

NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway said Wednesday the investigators will likely wrap up their work at the scene of the tragedy “in the next day or so.” After that, the federal agency may issue a preliminary report with the details of what happened in about 30 days. A final report on the cause of the incident could take a year or two, Holloway said.

“NTSB investigators are continuing to gather facts, examine the mechanics of the train, review any maintenance/service records and speak with any witnesses,” he said via e-mail.