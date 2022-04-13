NTSB continues to investigate Red Line death on the ground in Boston

Two National Transportation Safety Board investigators continue to work on the ground in Boston to determine how a man died at the Broadway T Station Sunday.
NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway said Wednesday the investigators will likely wrap up their work at the scene of the tragedy “in the next day or so.” After that, the federal agency may issue a preliminary report with the details of what happened in about 30 days. A final report on the cause of the incident could take a year or two, Holloway said.
“NTSB investigators are continuing to gather facts, examine the mechanics of the train, review any maintenance/service records and speak with any witnesses,” he said via e-mail.
Citing the federal investigation into the incident, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is not providing details as to how 39-year-old Robinson Lalin died.
Spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden, James Borghesani, said Sunday that he understood that a passenger got stuck in a doorway of a Red Line train at the Broadway platform around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, was dragged a short distance, and died as a result of the incident.
Borghesani has said investigators don’t believe foul play factored into the tragedy.
A Globe review of news archives found that this is not the first time a person has been trapped in a MBTA subway door and dragged. At least a handful of similar incidents since the 1990s have caused injuries to T riders.
