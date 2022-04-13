fb-pixel Skip to main content

Program launches in Maine to support healthcare workforce

By The Associated PressUpdated April 13, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Governor Janet Mills finished tapping a maple tree with Scott Dunn, president of the Maple Maple Producers Association, at the Blaine House on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Augusta, Maine.Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

A $21 million initiative has launched that aims at strengthening Maine’s health care workforce by connecting employers and individuals with training and education programs, Governor Janet Mills said Wednesday.

Maine has struggled with a shortage of healthcare workers and the pandemic only made it worse, Mills said.

Through a new Healthcare Training for ME website, people can easily find training programs to make it easier “to pursue careers in health care and to move up the career ladder into higher-paying jobs,” she said.

Partnering on the project are the Maine Department of Education, state universities and community colleges, the Maine Department of Labor, and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The program is supported by $21 million from the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. That includes $8.5 million allocated to the DOL and $12.5 million allocated to the Maine Community College System for workforce training.

