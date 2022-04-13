Providence School Board calls for support for Superintendent Javier Montañez

Much has been said regarding the process of his appointment, and the Board itself advocated for an inclusive approach centered on community engagement for selecting a long-term superintendent. Our hope is that, going forward, there will be opportunities to engage in different areas of the action plan that best benefit our students and families.

While no single person can usher in the transformational change that is needed in Providence Public Schools, the announcement of Dr. Javier Montañez as permanent Superintendent provides our district with much-needed hope, stability, continuity, and trusted leadership. The Providence School Board unanimously believes that he is the best person to lead the Turnaround Action Plan for the schools.

But now it’s time for the adults to put their differences aside for the benefit of our students and to support the intervention that could turn around many years of failure and neglect.

Our new superintendent embodies true leadership and prioritizes our students and families. He will serve as a beacon of hope for our students of color who are being marginalized within our educational system. Racial equity and improving academic outcomes have historically been a low priority in PPSD, but now we have someone with first-hand knowledge of the challenges students of color face. This is an opportunity to truly fix systemic issues that have taken a toll on generations of students.

But we can only build a school system that will help our students thrive if we collectively focus on achieving the goals of the Turnaround Action Plan – a plan crafted by the community for the community. To do so, we need to show support for our new superintendent and acknowledge the many benefits he brings to our community.

The leadership of the PPSD Parent Advisory Council notes that Montañez is “remarkably focused” on the education and wellbeing of our students. “He does not shy away from difficult or complex conversations with parents, because he recognizes families as valuable partners in realizing the goals of the Turnaround Action Plan,” they said.

Marcela Betancur, executive director of Latino Policy Institute, emphasized that “Dr. Montañez’s commitment and love for the community, students, teachers and staff will create an important impact for our District at this crucial moment,” she said.

Chanda Womack, executive director of ARISE, is a graduate of Providence public schools and said she appreciates the focus on investing in “home grown leadership.”

“His personal story of perseverance coupled with over two decades of professional experience in our schools is a testament to his dedication and commitment to improving our education system for all students,” she said. “While leadership is critical in fueling mission stewardship, the transformative work ahead will not be possible without centering and working collectively and collaboratively with students, families and educators.”

Many people have noted that our new superintendent has a deep knowledge of many different aspects of the Providence Public School system. Both Karla E. Vigil, CEO of the Equity Institute, and Ramona Santos Torres, the co-founder and executive director of Parents Leading for Educational Equity, pointed out that Montanez participated in the Providence Public Schools as a student, a parent, a teacher, and a principal before being named Superintendent. This allows him to truly and deeply understand the strengths, struggles, challenges, and opportunities faced by both the district itself and the students we serve.

Dr. Montañez overcame the decades-long flaws of Providence Schools to build a successful future. Now we must give others the opportunity to do the same, by creating a PPSD that is more just and equitable for all students. To make that change a reality we must all commit to working together through transparency, a respectful dialogue, and with our students at the center of every decision – nearly 23,000 of them are counting on us.

We have an influx of federal funding, new leadership, and a community eager to refocus on the goals of the Turnaround Action Plan. The table is set for meaningful change.

Kinzel Thomas is the president of the Providence School Board. Other board members include Board Vice President Diagneris Garcia, Board Secretary Mark Santown; Travis Escobar, Elizabeth Goldberg, Muyideen Ibiyemi, Night Jean Muhingabo, Jesus NUnez, and Ty’Relle Stephens.