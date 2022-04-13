Read Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s full 2023 budget proposal

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu proposed her operating budget for the fiscal year 2023 Wednesday morning, along with other spending plans for the city. The $3.99 billion proposed operating budget would spend $216 million more than the city allocated for the last fiscal year, pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into many of the issues she campaigned on, such as housing and the environment.
Read the full budget document below.
