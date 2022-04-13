Superman building deal faces opposition: ‘This could push Providence into bankruptcy’

Massachusetts-based High Rock Development, which owns the building, has been trying to negotiate a way to “breathe new life into the Superman building” for years. High Rock principal David Sweetser purchased the building for $33.2 million in 2008. It’s currently assessed at $14.2 million.

By Wednesday, opposition to the deal to redevelop the Superman Building, formally known as the Industrial National Bank Building at 111 Westminster St., in Providence, was already growing.

PROVIDENCE — On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor stood at a podium under a grand painting of George Washington, and told a room packed with political leaders, housing providers, and members of the press that the nine-year-long vacancy of the city’s tallest skyscraper would soon come to an end.

The plan announced Tuesday will eventually create 285 new residential units (20 percent of which will be considered affordable), along with approximately 34,000 square feet of office, retail, commercial and event space. It’s going to cost an estimated $220 million; the state is fronting $26 million in tax assistance and the developer could receive up to $24 million from federal tax assistance.

David Sweetser (right), principal at High Rock Development, applauds at a press conference announcing a his development plan for the long empty Industrial National Bank building, which is often called the Superman Building. He's next to Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

But the city of Providence — where the state took control of schools and city leaders are pondering borrowing $515 million for its pension system — is putting up $5 million in grants and providing a low-interest loan of $10 million that will need to be paid back within 40 years. And the City Council will be asked to approve a 30-year tax stabilization agreement.

These agreements, called TSAs, usually involve low property tax payments up front that gradually increase until the deal ends. State leaders will pressure the council to approve the deal to allow the project to move forward.

Already, some lawmakers, community stakeholders, and political candidates running for Providence’s top seat are speaking out against the deal.

This TSA “could push Providence into bankruptcy,” Senator Sam Bell, a Providence Democrat, told a Globe reporter Wednesday. “A 20-year TSA would be extremely and aggressive. But 30 years? Providence cannot afford this.”

“This is a worse deal than if we just had the state pay to build the building from scratch and then gave it to the developer for free,” said Bell. “If the state feels so much for corporate welfare, then it should put more up.”

Minority Leader Blake Filippi, a Block Island Republican, told the Globe in a statement that he and other Republicans “oppose this type of corporate welfare.”

“We all know this taxpayer bailout will increase when the $220 million construction estimate proves a fantasy,” said Filippi. “Without a $220 million maximum cost construction contract signed by a reputable and bonded builder, the state should not engage in further discussions.”

Ken Block, who ran for governor as a member of the Moderate party in 2010 and then as a Republican in 2014, publicly questioned how Providence could offer a long-term TSA and grant but “wants to borrow $500 million to try to fix its broken pension system.”

“Why are we wasting so much taxpayer money on the Superman building? Is it to bail out a real estate developer who made a bad decision?” the Rhode Island Republican Party asked in a statement. “The Superman building was once a symbol of Rhode Island’s private sector economic prowess. Now it will become a symbol of a wasteful government bailout.”

“Providence taxpayers would extend a 40-year low interest $10 million loan [and] $5 million grant [and] generous tax stabilization agreement,” wrote Gonzalo Cuervo, a progressive candidate for Providence mayor, on Twitter. “Maybe we can throw in a convertible Bentley, too.”

Senator Tiara Mack, a progressive Democrat from Providence whose district includes the Superman building, said she was never invited, consulted, or given a heads up that a deal was being finalized.

Sue Cienki, the chairwoman of the Rhode Island GOP, said the deal was “insanity.”

“To get 57 units of affordable housing, we are spending $65 million in federal, state, and local dollars,” she said. “These affordable apartments do not sound too affordable for taxpayers.”

Twenty percent of the 285 residential units in the redeveloped building are earmarked for affordable housing. Half of those affordable units will be for individuals who make up to 120 percent of the area median income (also known as AMI), or $72,650 annually for an individual; a quarter for individuals who make up to 100 percent of AMI, or $60,550; and a quarter for individuals who make up to 80 percent of AMI, or $48,450. The rest of the units will be at market-rate, according to the developer.

“We will spend on one apartment almost the same $$ we are giving a whole housing agency,” tweeted Damian Lima, a candidate for R.I. House of Representatives District 6. “And we are supposed to feel good about this?”

Enrique Sanchez, a candidate for state representative in Providence, said he didn’t know how investing in the building will improve the livelihoods of the working poor in Providence.

The majority “of the apartments in the building would be considered market-rate units. Completely unaffordable for many residents in our city,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter. “We need public housing.”

Others questioned the cost to develop housing units in the Superman building, which got its nickname because it looks somewhat similar to the office tower in the 1950s TV show “The Adventures of Superman.”

Bell noted that the proposal would not save the building for the public, but would create something new for the rich. Bell said the current estimates show it would cost $772,000 to develop each residential unit.

“For that money, you could buy a fairly fancy single-family house in Rhode Island,” Bell told the Globe.

Using the building for office space, he said, would make more sense.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, according to CBRE (a commercial real estate company with major properties downtown), downtown’s vacancy reached nearly 16 percent, which is the highest vacancy rate for office properties since the end of 2015.

“The building is useable for office space as is, other than the costs to make safety and code upgrades — which do exist. I won’t pretend like they don’t. But the cost to rehab a building from its intended use, and basically build a new skyscraper within its existing shell for a residential conversion is just not cost effective,” he said. “It’s far more useful to the people of Providence to actually have affordable office space, and what that will bring with it — jobs.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.