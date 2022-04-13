Suspect captured after leading police on chase from Mass. to Connecticut, authorities say

A police pursuit of a possibly armed man that began in Westport, Mass., on Wednesday morning came to an end hours later in Connecticut with the suspect “safely in custody,” officials said.
Mass. State Police said at 11:44 a.m. via Twitter that they were on scene at Interstate 195 in Westport searching for a white Toyota Tacoma truck that fled during a chase. Troopers said at the time that the man was “possibly armed.”
The truck was later pursued by Rhode Island State Police on Route 78 westbound in that state headed toward Connecticut, and the vehicle came to a stop on Frontage Road in Stonington, Conn., where officials confirmed shortly after 2 p.m. that he was apprehended.
“Stonington suspect safely in custody,” tweeted Brian Foley, a spokesman for Connecticut’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. “Scene safe.”
The man’s name wasn’t immediately available.
Earlier, Mass. State Police had said the man was believed to be armed, urging the public and news helicopters to “keep their distance from the scene.” As Mass. and Conn. State Police tactical units kept eyes on the suspect in the stopped truck, Foley had tweeted that business districts and schools were notified of the situation as a precaution.
It wasn’t immediately clear what touched off the initial pursuit in Westport, nor was it clear when the man will make his first court appearance.
