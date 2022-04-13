Suspect captured after leading police on chase from Mass. to Connecticut, authorities say

A police pursuit of a possibly armed man that began in Westport, Mass., on Wednesday morning came to an end hours later in Connecticut with the suspect “safely in custody,” officials said.

Mass. State Police said at 11:44 a.m. via Twitter that they were on scene at Interstate 195 in Westport searching for a white Toyota Tacoma truck that fled during a chase. Troopers said at the time that the man was “possibly armed.”

The truck was later pursued by Rhode Island State Police on Route 78 westbound in that state headed toward Connecticut, and the vehicle came to a stop on Frontage Road in Stonington, Conn., where officials confirmed shortly after 2 p.m. that he was apprehended.