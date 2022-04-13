Teen shot in Dorchester expected to survive

A 15-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Dorchester last month is expected to survive his injuries, thanks in part to the life-saving efforts employed by Boston police officers responding to the scene, officials said.

Boston police responded to the area of 237 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester around 12:03 a.m. on March 19 and found the boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. Responding officers acted quickly to apply a tourniquet to the boy’s leg and applied trauma dressing to a serious wound near his abdomen, the statement said.

The boy was then taken to an area hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services. Officers received word hours after the boy arrived at the hospital that his condition had improved, the statement said.